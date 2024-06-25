realme P1 Pro 5G to Launch 12GB Variant with Special Offers

realme is set to launch a new 12GB+256GB variant of its realme P1 Pro 5G model, which will be available for purchase starting June 26th. The first sale will kick off at 12:00 PM on platforms such as realme.com and Flipkart.

Sale Details and Offers

The newly introduced variant is priced competitively at INR 22,999. To make the deal more appealing, realme is offering a discount of INR 2,000 and a 6-month No Cost EMI option on purchases made through its official website and Flipkart. This initiative makes the device more accessible to a wider audience, looking for high-performance smartphones at an affordable price.

Device Specifications

The realme P1 Pro 5G is designed to deliver a high-quality user experience. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that promises a fluid and crisp viewing experience. The device boasts a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main camera equipped with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Color options for the new variant include Phoenix Red and Peacock Green, providing choices for personal style preference. The smartphone also comes with a 5000mAh battery supported by a 45W SUPERVOOC charger, which enhances the device’s utility for extensive use throughout the day.

Comprehensive Performance

The realme P1 Pro 5G, powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G chipset, ensures that performance is smooth across applications and gaming, catering well to the needs of young consumers and tech enthusiasts. The combination of ample storage, powerful battery life, and advanced camera technology positions the realme P1 Pro 5G as a competitive option in the mid-range smartphone market.