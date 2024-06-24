Redmi Note 13 Pro Expands Color Options with New ‘Scarlet Red’ Variant in India

Xiaomi is set to add a touch of vibrancy to its Redmi Note 13 Pro lineup with the launch of a new ‘Scarlet Red’ color variant in India. Scheduled to debut on June 25th, the new color option will be available alongside the existing Arctic White, Coral Purple, and Midnight Black variants.

The Scarlet Red Redmi Note 13 Pro is expected to be a mid-cycle refresh, primarily focusing on aesthetics rather than a hardware overhaul. This implies that the specifications and pricing are likely to remain consistent with the existing variants.

Where to Buy and Expected Price

The new Scarlet Red variant is anticipated to be available on major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, as well as through Xiaomi’s official website and offline retail channels.

As for the price, there’s no official confirmation yet. However, based on the pattern of previous Redmi Note releases, the Scarlet Red variant is likely to be priced similarly to the existing color options. For reference, the base model of the Redmi Note 13 Pro, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, currently retails for ₹24,999.

A Splash of Color for an Established Model

Launched in January 2023, the Redmi Note 13 Pro has garnered attention for its 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and a 5,100mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

While the core specifications might not change, the introduction of the Scarlet Red variant aims to provide consumers with more choices to express their style and preferences. The new color option is likely to appeal to those who prefer a bolder and more eye-catching aesthetic for their smartphone.

The launch of the Scarlet Red Redmi Note 13 Pro exemplifies Xiaomi’s strategy of refreshing existing models with new color options to maintain consumer interest and cater to diverse tastes. With its launch just around the corner, it will be interesting to see how the market responds to this vibrant addition to the Redmi Note 13 Pro family.