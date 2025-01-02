Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro: An In-Depth Comparison

Compare Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro: Design, display, performance, battery, and cameras. Find out which mid-range smartphone suits you best.

The smartphone market in the mid-range segment continues to grow, with brands like Xiaomi and Realme leading the charge. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 and Realme P2 Pro are two highly anticipated contenders in this category, each boasting premium features, advanced specifications, and excellent design. While both phones excel in certain areas, there are key differences that may sway your choice depending on your priorities. This article provides a comprehensive breakdown of these two smartphones across multiple parameters, helping you decide which device fits your lifestyle best.

Design and Build Quality: Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro

Both smartphones feature sleek and modern designs, but they cater to slightly different preferences.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 has dimensions of 162.4 x 75.7 x 8 mm and weighs 190 g. Its slightly larger and heavier build provides a solid feel in hand, ideal for users who appreciate a sturdy device. It combines a glass front with a plastic back, ensuring a balance between durability and affordability. The phone also comes with an IP64 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and light water splashes—suitable for everyday use but not designed for heavy exposure to water.

The Realme P2 Pro, on the other hand, is slightly more compact at 161.3 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm and weighs 180 g. Its lighter and slimmer build makes it more comfortable to hold and easier to carry around. What sets it apart is its IP65 dust and water resistance, offering better protection against environmental elements, including water jets and dust ingress. This makes the Realme P2 Pro a more reliable option for outdoor users or those prone to accidental splashes.

Display: Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro

The display is one of the most critical aspects of a smartphone, and both devices deliver exceptional viewing experiences.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, offering vivid colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming and features HDR10+ for enhanced video playback. The display achieves a peak brightness of 2100 nits, making it easy to use under direct sunlight. Additionally, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, ensuring resistance against scratches and minor impacts.

On the other hand, the Realme P2 Pro features a slightly larger 6.7-inch OLED display with 1 billion colors, offering superior color accuracy and smoother gradients. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, providing fluid performance for gaming and multimedia tasks. With a peak brightness of 2000 nits, it delivers excellent visibility in bright conditions. Its 90.6% screen-to-body ratio provides a more immersive experience compared to the 87.4% screen-to-body ratio of the Redmi Note 14. While both displays are excellent, the Realme P2 Pro edges ahead with its more immersive and color-rich panel.

Performance: Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 and Realme P2 Pro are powered by different processors, catering to different types of users.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, built on a 6nm process. It features an Octa-core CPU with 2×2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 cores for performance and 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores for efficiency. The graphics are handled by the IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, which delivers decent performance for casual gaming and multimedia consumption. This setup is more than sufficient for everyday tasks but may struggle with heavy multitasking or demanding applications.

In contrast, the Realme P2 Pro is powered by the more advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, built on a 4nm process. This processor features an Octa-core CPU with 4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores for superior performance and 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55 cores for power efficiency. The Adreno 710 GPU ensures smooth performance for gaming and intensive graphics tasks. With up to 512GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM, the Realme P2 Pro offers better multitasking and storage capabilities compared to the Redmi Note 14, which maxes out at 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

For power users and gamers, the Realme P2 Pro is the clear winner in terms of performance and efficiency.

Software: Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro

Both devices come with Android 14 out of the box, but they use different custom skins.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 features HyperOS, which focuses on system optimization and user-friendly features. It offers a range of customization options and deep integration with Xiaomi’s ecosystem of products, making it a great choice for users who already own other Xiaomi devices.

The Realme P2 Pro, on the other hand, runs on Realme UI 5.0, known for its clean and intuitive interface. It provides a more minimalist experience with a focus on functionality and ease of use. Both systems are fluid and responsive, so the choice between them depends on personal preference.

Camera: Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 features a versatile triple-camera setup:

50 MP main camera with f/1.5 aperture, PDAF, and OIS for stable and detailed photos, even in low light.

8 MP ultrawide camera with a 21mm focal length, ideal for capturing landscapes and group shots.

2 MP macro sensor for close-up photography.

On the front, it houses a 20 MP selfie camera, capable of shooting decent selfies and 1080p video at 30fps.

The Realme P2 Pro, however, takes things a step further:

50 MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS for stable shots.

8 MP ultrawide lens with a wider 112˚ field of view, perfect for capturing more in the frame.

No macro sensor, but it compensates with better overall camera performance.

For selfies, the Realme P2 Pro excels with its 32 MP front camera, which supports 4K video recording for higher-quality vlogs and video calls. The Realme P2 Pro is the better choice for photography enthusiasts and content creators.

Audio: Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro

Both phones come with stereo speakers, offering a rich audio experience. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, a feature that many users still value. In contrast, the Realme P2 Pro lacks the headphone jack but supports Hi-Res audio, delivering excellent sound quality for wireless headphones.

Battery and Charging: Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 is equipped with a 5110 mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging. While this ensures decent battery life, it falls short of the Realme P2 Pro, which packs a 5200 mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. According to Realme, the P2 Pro can charge 50% in just 19 minutes, making it ideal for users who are always on the go.

Connectivity: Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 offers Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 5, and NFC (market-dependent), along with an infrared port for controlling home appliances. It also includes FM radio, which is absent in many modern smartphones.

The Realme P2 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.2 and the latest Wi-Fi 6, ensuring faster and more stable wireless connectivity. However, it lacks NFC and an infrared port, which might be a deal-breaker for some users.

Pricing: Redmi Note 14 5G vs Realme P2 Pro

Redmi Note 14: Starts at ₹18,999 – Best Buy Link!

Realme P2 Pro: Starts at ₹21,491 – Best Buy Link!

Final Verdict: Which Should You Choose?

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 is a reliable all-rounder, offering practical features like an infrared port, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s a great choice for users who value traditional features and a sturdy design.

The Realme P2 Pro, on the other hand, shines in areas like performance, camera quality, and fast charging. Its superior display, lightweight design, and advanced features make it an excellent choice for power users, gamers, and photography enthusiasts.