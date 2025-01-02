Redmi Turbo 4 Launches in China with MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra Chipset and Robust 6,550mAh Battery

Explore the newly launched Redmi Turbo 4 in China, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra, a massive 6,550mAh battery, and advanced display technology.

The Redmi Turbo 4 has officially been launched in China, marking the latest addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand’s flagship lineup. This device is notable for incorporating the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor. Additionally, the Redmi Turbo 4 is expected to debut in other markets as the POCO X7 Pro, albeit with slight variations. The POCO X7 Pro is slated for release in India on January 9th. Below, we delve into the price, specifications, and other pertinent details of the Redmi Turbo 4.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Turbo 4 is available in four different configurations, starting at a price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,488). Consumers have a choice of three colors: Shadow Black, Shallow Sea Blue, and Lucky Cloud White. The smartphone is also anticipated to launch in other markets including India under the name POCO X7 Pro.

Detailed Specifications

Display Features

The Redmi Turbo 4 boasts a 6.67-inch TCL Huaxing 1.5K flat OLED display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. Additionally, the display is equipped with 1920Hz PWM Dimming, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, enhancing the visual experience.

Performance

At the core of the Redmi Turbo 4 is the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset, an upgraded version of the standard Dimensity 8400, enhancing both performance and efficiency.

Camera System

The device features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the rear, and a 20MP front camera for selfies.

Battery and Charging

It is equipped with a powerful 6,550mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. Remarkably, the battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its capacity even after 1600 charge cycles.

Software and Additional Features

The Redmi Turbo 4 runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, and includes features such as an IP66/IP67/IP68 rating, dual-frequency GPS, and multi-function NFC, making it a comprehensive and robust smartphone option.

What’s New with the Redmi Turbo 4?

Compared to its predecessor, the Redmi Turbo 3, the Redmi Turbo 4 introduces several upgrades including a more responsive processor, improved camera sensors, and a larger battery, all packaged in a design with flat edges for a modern, sleek appearance.