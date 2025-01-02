Redmi Turbo 4 Launches in China with MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra Chipset and Robust 6,550mAh Battery

02/01/2025
Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Redmi Turbo 4 Launches in China with MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra Chipset and Robust 6,550mAh Battery
Explore the newly launched Redmi Turbo 4 in China, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra, a massive 6,550mAh battery, and advanced display technology.

The Redmi Turbo 4 has officially been launched in China, marking the latest addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand’s flagship lineup. This device is notable for incorporating the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor. Additionally, the Redmi Turbo 4 is expected to debut in other markets as the POCO X7 Pro, albeit with slight variations. The POCO X7 Pro is slated for release in India on January 9th. Below, we delve into the price, specifications, and other pertinent details of the Redmi Turbo 4.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Turbo 4 is available in four different configurations, starting at a price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,488). Consumers have a choice of three colors: Shadow Black, Shallow Sea Blue, and Lucky Cloud White. The smartphone is also anticipated to launch in other markets including India under the name POCO X7 Pro.

Detailed Specifications

Display Features

The Redmi Turbo 4 boasts a 6.67-inch TCL Huaxing 1.5K flat OLED display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. Additionally, the display is equipped with 1920Hz PWM Dimming, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, enhancing the visual experience.

Performance

At the core of the Redmi Turbo 4 is the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset, an upgraded version of the standard Dimensity 8400, enhancing both performance and efficiency.

Camera System

The device features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the rear, and a 20MP front camera for selfies.

Battery and Charging

It is equipped with a powerful 6,550mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. Remarkably, the battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its capacity even after 1600 charge cycles.

Software and Additional Features

The Redmi Turbo 4 runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, and includes features such as an IP66/IP67/IP68 rating, dual-frequency GPS, and multi-function NFC, making it a comprehensive and robust smartphone option.

What’s New with the Redmi Turbo 4?

Compared to its predecessor, the Redmi Turbo 3, the Redmi Turbo 4 introduces several upgrades including a more responsive processor, improved camera sensors, and a larger battery, all packaged in a design with flat edges for a modern, sleek appearance.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKMK6hpQwwwJm0BA

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More!
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024!
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!
View all stories
Best Smartwatch You can consider in january 2025: Amazfit GTS 2, Titan Celestor & More! Best Mobile Phones Under 40,000 in December 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ & More! POCO C75 5G Review: Affordable Performance with 120Hz Display and Long Battery Life Best Foldable Smartphones in December 2024! POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need Best phones under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Realme 14x and more!