Redmi Turbo 4 Pro’s Chipset Leaks Reveal Enhanced Specs

Discover the upgraded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro with its advanced Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset and refined battery capacity, encased in a luxurious metal and glass design.

Earlier this month, the Redmi Turbo 4 made its debut in China, quickly transitioning to global markets under the moniker Poco X7 Pro. Anticipation grows as the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is set to follow, rumored to feature significant upgrades, particularly in its battery and chipset.

Adjusted Battery Capacity and Advanced Chipset

Contrary to initial rumors suggesting a 7,500 mAh battery, new reports indicate a revised capacity in the lower 7,000 mAh range. This adjustment aligns with the device’s enhanced specifications, which include the introduction of the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. This marks a notable shift from the Dimensity 8400 chipset used in the standard Redmi Turbo 4, promising intriguing comparisons in performance between the two processors.

Premium Build Quality

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to boast a “1.5K” resolution flat screen that complements its premium build. The use of a metal frame and glass back suggests a high-quality construction typically reserved for flagship models. The device also aims to elevate the mid-range segment with superior CMF (color, material, finish), adding a touch of luxury that could resonate well in international markets.

Operating System and User Experience

Running on the latest version of MIUI, based on Android, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro promises a smooth and intuitive user experience. The operating system is likely to be optimized for efficiency, with customizations that enhance usability and provide users with a more personalized experience. Features such as split-screen multitasking, improved notification management, and extensive customization options are expected.

Market Positioning and Expected Launch

As the market anticipates the launch of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, its positioning as a mid-range device with flagship-like features could make it a popular choice among consumers seeking high-quality specifications without the flagship price tag. The expected release date, pricing, and availability details remain highly anticipated by tech enthusiasts and consumers alike.

Source.