Reliance Jio Launches JioTag Go with Support for Android

Reliance Jio launches JioTag Go, India's first Android tag. This Bluetooth tracker helps locate valuables using Google's Find My Device Network. Priced at Rs 1,499, it offers long battery life and enhanced security features.

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Bluetooth tracker to the Indian market, the JioTag Go. This compact device is designed to help users keep track of their belongings, from keys and wallets to luggage and even pets.

How Does it Work?

The JioTag Go utilizes Bluetooth v5.3 technology to connect to your devices. It works in conjunction with Google’s Find My Device Network, allowing a vast network of Android devices to aid in locating your tagged items. When an item with the JioTag Go attached is within range of an Android device, its location is updated and relayed to you through the Google Find My app. Additionally, a “Lost Mode” can be activated, which will automatically notify you when your JioTag Go is detected within the network.

Key Features

Compact and Lightweight: Weighing only 77g, the JioTag Go is easy to attach to various items.

Long Battery Life: With a replaceable CR2032 battery, the JioTag Go can last for up to a year on a single charge.

Built-in Speaker: A 120 dB speaker helps you locate items within close range.

Privacy and Security: Features like Unknown Tracker Alerts protect your privacy.

No SIM Card Required: The JioTag Go functions solely on Bluetooth, eliminating the need for a separate SIM card.

Pricing and Availability

The JioTag Go is currently available at a special launch price of Rs 1,499, a 50% discount from its original price of Rs 2,999. It comes with a one-year warranty, an extra battery, and a lanyard. You can purchase the JioTag Go in four different colors from Reliance Digital, Amazon, JioMart, and Digital Life stores.

JioTag Product Line

The JioTag Go joins the existing JioTag product lineup, which includes the original JioTag priced at Rs 749 and the JioTag Air launched in July 2024 for Rs 1,499. The JioTag Air is compatible with Apple’s Find My Network and the JioThings app.