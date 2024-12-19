Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a) Nothing OS 3.0 Stable Rollout Begins

Nothing OS 3.0 stable update based on Android 15 rolling out for Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a). Features include new Gallery app, Shared Widgets, AI-powered Smart Drawer, and more.

Nothing has commenced the stable rollout of Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15, for its Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (2a) smartphones in India. This follows the recent beta release and aligns with the company’s promised timeline.

Nothing OS 3.0 is designed to enhance the user experience with new features and improvements, focusing on customization and shareable interactions.

Enhanced Gallery and Widgets

A new native gallery app introduces features like advanced search, expanded editing tools (filters, markup, suggestions), and more. Shared Widgets (currently in beta) offer new ways to connect with friends and family directly from the redesigned, fully customizable lock screen.

Productivity and Efficiency

New productivity widgets, such as the Countdown Widget, help users stay organized. The AI-powered Smart Drawer automatically categorizes apps into folders for more efficient access.

Additional Improvements

Nothing OS 3.0 also includes enhancements like Improved Quick Settings, Enhanced Pop-up view, Visual and Performance Enhancements, and Updated Typography.

Rollout Details

The Nothing OS 3.0 stable update is rolling out to the Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a) in a phased manner through the end of the year. The Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 are expected to receive the update in early 2025.

Nothing OS 3.0 represents a significant step forward for Nothing’s smartphone ecosystem. With its focus on enhanced customization, improved efficiency, and a refined visual experience, the update delivers a more polished and user-friendly interface. While the rollout is currently limited to the Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a), the eventual inclusion of other devices in the lineup will bring these enhancements to a wider audience. As Nothing continues to develop its unique approach to Android, users can look forward to further innovation and refinement in future updates.