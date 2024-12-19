OpenAI brings ChatGPT to WhatsApp: How it works, what it can do, and more

OpenAI brings ChatGPT to WhatsApp. Learn how to access it, what it can do, and its limitations.

OpenAI has launched an experimental service called 1-800-ChatGPT, which brings the popular chatbot to WhatsApp. This move aims to make the AI chatbot more accessible to people without needing a dedicated account or app. Interestingly, Meta already has Meta AI on WhatsApp chatbot in India and while we couldn’t add ChatGPT through the phone number, it worked with the QR code on OpenAI’s support page. However, ChatGPT will not initiate communication; users must start the interaction.

How 1-800-ChatGPT Works

To access 1-800-ChatGPT, users can either save the phone number +1-800-242-8478 to their contacts and then start a chat on WhatsApp or scan the QR code available on OpenAI’s website. Once the chat is initiated, users can interact with ChatGPT just as they would on the OpenAI website or app.

Features and Limitations

While 1-800-ChatGPT offers a convenient way to access the chatbot, it does have some limitations. For example, it does not support voice input or output. Additionally, some of the more advanced features of ChatGPT, such as the ability to generate different creative text formats, are not available on the WhatsApp version.

Benefits of ChatGPT on WhatsApp

Despite its limitations, bringing ChatGPT to WhatsApp has several benefits. First, it makes the chatbot more accessible to people who do not have a dedicated OpenAI account or app. Second, it reaches a wider audience, as WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. Finally, it could help to promote the use of AI chatbots in everyday life.

1-800-ChatGPT is an interesting experiment that could help to make AI chatbots more accessible and mainstream. While it is still early days, the service has the potential to be a valuable tool for communication and information gathering.