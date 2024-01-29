Samsung Expands Galaxy AI Across 100 Million Devices

Samsung Electronics is set to introduce its advanced Galaxy AI technology to about 100 million Galaxy devices globally in 2024. The initiative, led by TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung, marks a significant step in integrating AI into mobile devices. The company’s latest Galaxy S24 series, which has shown robust sales in India, is at the forefront of this development, demonstrating enhanced AI capabilities and improved user experience.

In a significant move, Samsung Electronics has announced its plan to roll out Galaxy AI technology across approximately 100 million of its Galaxy devices by the end of the year. This comes as part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance mobile AI utilization.

The Galaxy S24 series, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, have shown notable sales in India, a market experiencing growth in the premium smartphone segment. The sales of the Galaxy S23 series in India were 1.4 times higher than its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 series.

“This year, we have changed the industry paradigm by integrating the power of AI with Galaxy S24 series,” said TM Roh. He emphasized the role of smartphones as a primary access point for AI technology, given their widespread use in various aspects of life. The Galaxy S24 is Samsung’s first AI-focused phone, designed to break communication barriers, boost productivity, and foster creativity.

Samsung’s R&D centers in Noida and Bengaluru have been pivotal in the development of Galaxy AI. These centers have contributed significantly to the commercialization of language AI and optimization of AI for mobiles.

In addition to introducing Galaxy AI in the new S24 series, Samsung is committed to extending this technology to a wide range of its mobile devices. This expansion is expected to amplify mobile AI usage and provide unique benefits to Galaxy users.

Starting with the S24 series, Samsung will offer seven generations of Android OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. This commitment ensures a long-lasting and secure experience for customers. Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 series marks Samsung’s efforts in environmental sustainability, featuring components made with recycled cobalt and rare earth elements.

*Availability and timing of Android OS upgrades and security updates may vary by device model and market.