CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone (2a): Which Phone is Right for You?

Alright guys, so today, I’m pitting the brand-new Nothing CMF Phone 1 against its sibling, the Nothing Phone (2a). At first glance, you might think they’re pretty similar, but let’s dive deeper and see which one comes out on top.

CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone (2a): Design & Build

The CMF Phone 1 is a bit chunkier, coming in at 164.0 x 77.0 x 8.2 mm and tipping the scales at 197g or 202g depending on the back cover you choose. You’ve got options here: a sleek glass front with either a plastic or a more sustainable silicone polymer back (in a fancy eco leather finish). Plus, it’s got that cool user-replaceable back cover for a bit of customization. It’s also got an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Phone (2a), on the other hand, is slimmer at 161.7 x 76.3 x 8.6 mm and weighs 190g. It sports a Gorilla Glass 5 front and a plastic frame and back. It’s got a slightly better IP54 rating, meaning it’s a bit more resistant to water and dust than the CMF. Both phones have that eye-catching transparent design with LED lights on the back, but the (2a) has three fewer lights than the CMF.

CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone (2a): Display

Both phones have stunning AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and some serious brightness. The CMF goes up to 2000 nits at its peak, while the (2a) maxes out at 1300 nits. Honestly, both are going to look fantastic for everyday use and media consumption, with vibrant colors and deep blacks.

CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone (2a): Performance

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 1 packs a Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset, while the Phone (2a) boasts the slightly newer Dimensity 7200 Pro. Both are powerful chips with octa-core CPUs, but the (2a) might have a slight edge in performance thanks to its Cortex-A715 cores. As for memory, the CMF gives you options of 128GB with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, or 256GB with 8GB of RAM. The (2a) also has 128GB and 256GB options, but both come with 8GB of RAM, and there’s a 256GB variant with 12GB of RAM for power users.

Cameras

Here’s where things get interesting. The CMF has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The (2a) also has a 50MP main sensor but pairs it with a 50MP ultrawide. Both phones can shoot 4K video at 30fps and offer features like LED flash, panorama, and HDR. For selfies, the CMF has a 16MP shooter, while the (2a) steps it up to 32MP with HDR capabilities.

Battery & Charging

Both phones rock a 5000mAh battery, so you can expect solid all-day battery life. The CMF charges at 33W, while the (2a) charges at a zippier 45W, which Nothing claims can get you from 0 to 50% in just 23 minutes.

Other Features

The CMF Phone 1 has a microSD card slot for expandable storage, which the (2a) lacks. Both phones have in-display fingerprint sensors for security. The (2a) also boasts NFC for contactless payments and has stereo speakers for a more immersive audio experience. Both phones run Android 14, but the (2a) comes with Nothing OS 2.5.5 on top.

CMF Phone 1 vs Nothing Phone (2a): Price

Nothing CMF Phone 1 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) is priced at Rs 15,999. The Nothing Phone (2a) is available at ₹23,999.

So, Which One to Choose?

Honestly, both phones are excellent choices. If you’re looking for a slightly more affordable option with a great display, customizable back covers, expandable storage, and a decent camera setup, the CMF Phone 1 is a solid pick. If you prioritize a slimmer design, potentially better performance, a more versatile camera system, faster charging, NFC, and stereo speakers, then the Nothing Phone (2a) might be the way to go.

Ultimately, it comes down to your personal preferences and priorities. Whichever you choose, you’re getting a stylish, powerful phone with some unique features.