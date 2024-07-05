Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Unveiling a New Era in the M-Series on July 17th

Samsung is gearing up to introduce the Galaxy M35 5G to the Indian market on July 17th, expanding its M-series lineup. In anticipation of the launch, Samsung has unveiled key features of this upcoming smartphone, generating excitement among tech enthusiasts.

Vibrant Display with Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection

The Galaxy M35 5G will showcase a vibrant sAMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 1000 nits peak brightness. Embracing Samsung’s “Infinity-O” design, the display will feature a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. Notably, it will be the first in the M-series to boast Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for enhanced durability.

Efficient Performance with Exynos 1380 and Vapor Cooling

Powered by the 5nm Exynos 1380 processor, the Galaxy M35 5G promises efficient performance for everyday tasks and demanding applications. A large vapor cooling chamber will ensure optimal thermal management during intensive activities like gaming, preventing overheating and maintaining smooth operation.

Long-Lasting Battery with Fast Charging

Equipped with a substantial 6000mAh battery, the Galaxy M35 5G is designed to provide all-day power to keep you connected and entertained. Moreover, it supports 25W wired charging for quick and convenient replenishment of battery life.

Versatile Triple-Camera System with Astrolapse Mode

The smartphone’s triple-camera setup on the rear will be headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos. An exciting addition is the Astrolapse mode, empowering users to create captivating time-lapse videos of the night sky.

Enhanced Security and Convenience

The Galaxy M35 5G will offer enhanced security features like Samsung Knox and Knox Vault, ensuring the protection of personal data. Additionally, the Tap and Pay functionality with Samsung Wallet will provide a seamless and secure payment experience.