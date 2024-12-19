POCO M7 Pro Review: A Feature-Packed Smartphone for Every Need

POCO M7 Pro review: Explore its impressive camera, powerful processor, and long-lasting battery. Is this the feature-packed phone for you?

After spending a few weeks with the POCO M7 Pro, I feel like this smartphone has truly redefined what we can expect from a mid-range device. Packed with impressive specifications and thoughtful design elements, it’s evident that POCO is aiming to deliver a premium experience without breaking the bank. Here’s my in-depth review after using the device extensively.

Design and Build: Sleek Yet Sturdy

The first thing that struck me about the POCO M7 Pro was its sleek and modern design. At just 7.99mm thin and weighing a mere 190 grams, it feels incredibly light and comfortable to hold. The phone seems to disappear in my pocket, and I can easily use it one-handed, which is a big plus for me. POCO has opted for a sturdy metal frame that gives the phone a premium feel, while the back panel has a frosted glass finish that’s both stylish and resistant to fingerprints. I received the “Lavender Frost” version, which has a subtle shimmer that catches the light beautifully.

The buttons are well-placed and provide satisfying tactile feedback. I particularly appreciate the placement of the power button, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor. It falls perfectly under my thumb, making it quick and easy to unlock the phone.

Compared to other phones in this price range, the POCO M7 Pro feels a step above in terms of build quality. The IP64 rating gives me peace of mind knowing that the phone can handle accidental splashes or light rain. I haven’t (thankfully!) dropped the phone yet, but the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front gives me confidence that it can withstand everyday bumps and scratches.

Overall, POCO has done a fantastic job with the M7 Pro’s design. It’s a phone that looks and feels great in the hand, offering a perfect blend of style, comfort, and durability.

Display: Vibrant and Immersive

The 6.67-inch FHD+ gOLED display on the POCO M7 Pro is easily one of its strongest features. The 120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel incredibly smooth, from scrolling through social media to navigating the user interface. But where it truly shines is in gaming. The 240Hz touch sampling rate makes a noticeable difference in fast-paced games like Call of Duty Mobile. I found that my reactions felt snappier and I was able to aim with greater precision. Even graphically demanding games like Genshin Impact ran smoothly, with no noticeable lag or frame drops.

The display’s visual quality is equally impressive. HDR10+ support elevates the movie-watching experience to a whole new level. When I watched Blade Runner 2049, the neon-lit cityscapes practically jumped off the screen. The colors are incredibly vivid and accurate thanks to the 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Compared to my old phone, the POCO M7 Pro’s display offers a much wider range of colors and deeper blacks.

While the display is bright enough for outdoor use, I did find that the auto-brightness sometimes struggled to adjust quickly in rapidly changing lighting conditions. However, this is a minor quibble in an otherwise excellent display. Whether I was gaming, watching movies, or just browsing the web, the POCO M7 Pro’s display consistently delivered a fantastic viewing experience.”

Performance: A True Powerhouse

The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset powering the POCO M7 Pro truly surprised me with its performance. Everyday tasks like browsing, switching between social media apps, and responding to emails felt incredibly smooth and responsive. There was no lag whatsoever, even when I had multiple apps open in the background.

But the real test was gaming. I put the phone through its paces with graphically intensive games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9. Even at high graphics settings, the gameplay was buttery smooth with no noticeable frame rate drops. I was particularly impressed with how well the phone handled Genshin Impact, a game known for its demanding graphics. The 7820.5 mm² graphite layer for heat dissipation definitely does its job, as the phone remained cool even during extended gaming sessions.

Beyond gaming, the phone handled everything I threw at it with ease. Editing photos in Lightroom and switching between multiple documents in Google Workspace was a breeze, thanks to the 8GB of RAM and the additional 8GB of virtual RAM. The virtual RAM is a great feature that intelligently allocates storage to boost performance when needed. I definitely noticed that apps loaded faster and multitasking was smoother after enabling it.

With 256GB of internal storage, I haven’t even come close to filling it up. This is plenty of space for all my apps, photos, and videos

Software: HyperOS Delivers

The POCO M7 Pro runs on Android 14-based HyperOS, POCO’s custom skin, which is a refreshing change from other heavily-skinned Android variants. It strikes a nice balance between customization and simplicity. I appreciated the clean UI and smooth transitions, which never felt overwhelming or cluttered.

POCO has also committed to two years of OS updates and four years of security patches, making this device a reliable long-term investment.

Camera: A Mixed Bag

The POCO M7 Pro’s camera system is centered around a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor. In good lighting, this camera shines. It captures images with impressive detail, vibrant colors, and a wide dynamic range. I was particularly pleased with how well it handled landscapes, capturing the subtle gradations in the sky and the intricate textures of foliage.

While the f/1.5 aperture allows for decent low-light performance, I found that images taken in very dim conditions still showed some noise and loss of detail. The dedicated night mode helps to brighten up the scene and reduce noise, but it doesn’t quite match the low-light prowess of some flagship phones.

Unfortunately, the 2MP secondary sensor feels like a missed opportunity. While it assists with depth sensing in portrait mode, the results are inconsistent. The background blur can sometimes look artificial, and the edges of the subject aren’t always perfectly defined. I would have much preferred a more versatile ultrawide or macro lens.

On the other hand, the 20MP front camera is a real winner. Selfies are sharp and detailed, with natural skin tones that don’t look overly processed. The portrait mode for selfies works well, creating a pleasing bokeh effect. Video calls also look clear and sharp.

The camera app itself is well-designed and easy to navigate. It offers a variety of shooting modes, including a Pro mode for those who want more control over their photography. Video recording is decent, with support for up to 4K resolution. However, I noticed that the video stabilization wasn’t very effective at higher resolutions.

Overall, the POCO M7 Pro’s camera system is good enough for casual users and social media enthusiasts. The primary camera delivers solid image quality in good lighting, and the front camera excels at selfies. However, the lackluster secondary sensor and average low-light performance might disappoint photography enthusiasts.

Audio: Immersive Sound Experience

The dual stereo speakers on the POCO M7 Pro, combined with Dolby Atmos support, deliver an impressive audio experience. Whether I was watching a movie or listening to music, the sound quality was rich and well-balanced.

POCO also includes a 300 percent Super Volume Boost feature, which makes a noticeable difference in noisy environments. This is especially handy during phone calls or when you’re outdoors.

Battery Life: All-Day Power

The 5110mAh battery on the POCO M7 Pro easily lasted me an entire day of heavy usage, including streaming, gaming, and browsing. Even with the 120Hz refresh rate enabled, the battery held up admirably.

The 45W fast charging support is a lifesaver, allowing the phone to charge from 0 to around 80% in just 30 minutes. While other brands in this price range might offer faster charging, 45W is more than sufficient for most users.

Connectivity: Future-Ready

With support for 5G, the POCO M7 Pro is ready for the future of mobile connectivity. During my testing, network speeds were consistently fast on both 5G and dual-band Wi-Fi. The Bluetooth 5.3 and USB Type-C port round out the connectivity options, ensuring compatibility with modern accessories.

Additional Features: Thoughtful Additions

The POCO M7 Pro comes with a host of additional features that enhance its usability. The in-display fingerprint sensor is both fast and accurate, while the IR Blaster is a fun addition that lets you control compatible appliances.

The phone’s IP64 rating adds some peace of mind against dust and water splashes, making it a good choice for those who are always on the go.

Drawbacks

While the POCO M7 Pro is an excellent device overall, it isn’t without its flaws:

Secondary Camera: The 2MP sensor feels like an afterthought and limits versatility for photography. Plastic Back: While the phone looks premium, the plastic back doesn’t feel as high-end as glass or metal alternatives. Charging Speed: Although 45W is decent, competing brands are offering faster charging in this price segment.

Comparison with Competitors

The POCO M7 Pro goes head-to-head with devices like the Redmi Note 13 Pro and Realme Narzo 70 Pro. While the POCO M7 Pro excels in display quality, software experience, and battery life, competitors might offer better camera versatility or slightly faster charging. That said, POCO’s clean UI and long-term software commitment give it a unique edge.

Final Verdict: Should You Buy It?

After using the POCO M7 Pro extensively, I can confidently say that it’s a value-for-money smartphone that delivers in almost every aspect. Its vibrant display, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery life make it a fantastic choice for gamers, binge-watchers, and everyday users alike.

However, if you’re a photography enthusiast or someone looking for ultra-fast charging, you might want to explore alternatives. For everyone else, the POCO M7 Pro is a solid all-rounder that punches above its weight.

Would I recommend it? Absolutely, especially if you’re in the market for a mid-range phone with flagship-level features.