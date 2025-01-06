Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Launch Insights, Features, and Pricing Guide

Discover the Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch date, price, and features. Learn how to watch the Unpacked 2025 event live and get all the essential details.

Samsung is poised to introduce its latest Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, slated for January 22. This marks the first flagship launch of the year by Samsung, featuring advanced hardware and software innovations. From the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra to the sleek Galaxy S25 Plus, this article covers everything you need to know about the upcoming launch, including expected prices and how to watch the event live.

Unpacking the Galaxy S25 Series

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, Samsung will debut its next-generation flagship models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra. Anticipated to offer fresh aesthetics, these models will include significant performance enhancements and the latest in AI technology.

Key Features and Innovations

The upcoming Galaxy S25 series is rumored to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring faster processing speeds and greater efficiency. Running on Android 15 with One UI 7.1, the series aims to enhance the user experience with superior Galaxy AI capabilities. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be a standout with a 200MP main camera, alongside a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera offering 4x to 7x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Pricing Expectations

While the official pricing will be confirmed at the launch, current leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 could start at approximately Rs 79,999 for the base model, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Galaxy S25 Plus might begin at Rs 99,999, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a starting price around Rs 1,29,999.

Introducing the Galaxy S25 Slim

A new addition this year could be the Galaxy S25 Slim, a model that promises a slimmer profile at just 6.6mm. Despite its thin design, the S25 Slim is expected to pack robust features like a 200MP camera and a substantial 4,700mAh battery. Its release is anticipated later in the year, possibly in the second or third quarter.

Live Streaming the Event

The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will be available for live streaming on January 22. Fans can tune in via Samsung’s official website and social media platforms, as well as on the company’s YouTube channel.

