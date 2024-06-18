Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra Prices and Colors Revealed

Samsung is gearing up for its Unpacked event on July 10th, where it’s expected to introduce a range of new products, including the highly anticipated Galaxy Watch 7 and the first-ever Galaxy Watch Ultra. Leaked information from Passionategeekz (Paras Guglani), as reported by 91mobiles, reveals insights into the pricing and color options for these upcoming wearables in the US market.

Pricing Details

Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) : The Galaxy Watch 7 is projected to retail between USD 299 and USD 310, which translates to roughly Rs 25,000. This price range aligns with the pricing of its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6.

: The Galaxy Watch 7 is projected to retail between USD 299 and USD 310, which translates to roughly Rs 25,000. This price range aligns with the pricing of its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6. Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm): The Galaxy Watch Ultra, designed to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra/Ultra 2, will be available between USD 699 (approximately Rs 58,400) and USD 710 (approximately Rs 59,300). This positions it as a more affordable option compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is priced at USD 799 in the US and Rs 89,900 in India.

Color Choices

Galaxy Watch 7 : The Galaxy Watch 7 will be offered in an array of colors, including Marbal Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green, marking a departure from the Gold and Graphite options of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 model.

: The Galaxy Watch 7 will be offered in an array of colors, including Marbal Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green, marking a departure from the Gold and Graphite options of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 model. Galaxy Watch Ultra: The premium Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in a single Titanium Gray color option.

Additional Insights

- Ads -

The Galaxy Watch 7 recently received FCC certification, confirming a noteworthy upgrade to 15W wireless charging, a significant improvement over the 10W charging speed of its predecessor. The smartwatch will offer both Wi-Fi and optional LTE connectivity options.