Vivo X Fold3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 vs OnePlus Open 5G: Best Foldable Phones in India

The foldable phone market is heating up, and three contenders have emerged as front-runners: the vivo X Fold3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, and OnePlus Open 5G. All boast impressive specs, but which one takes the crown? Let’s break it down.
Vivo X Fold3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 vs OnePlus Open 5G: Design and Display
Right off the bat, the vivo X Fold3 Pro and OnePlus Open 5G flex their muscles with larger, higher-resolution inner displays compared to the Galaxy Z Fold5. Both sport 8-inch screens perfect for multitasking and media consumption, while the Fold5 sticks to 7.6 inches. However, Samsung claws back some points with its Armor aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, promising enhanced durability.
All three phones offer vibrant AMOLED panels with high refresh rates for smooth scrolling. But the X Fold3 Pro and Open 5G one-up the Fold5 with Dolby Vision support on both their inner and cover displays.
Vivo X Fold3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 vs OnePlus Open 5G: Performance and Software
Under the hood, it’s a Snapdragon showdown. The X Fold3 Pro and Open 5G pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the Fold5 settles for the Gen 2. This means the former two should theoretically offer a performance edge in demanding tasks and gaming.
In the software department, it’s Android 14 across the board, but each phone has its unique skin: Funtouch 14/OriginOS 4 for vivo, One UI 6.1 for Samsung, and OxygenOS 14 for OnePlus. It boils down to personal preference, but all offer a smooth and feature-rich experience.
Vivo X Fold3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 vs OnePlus Open 5G: Camera Capabilities
The vivo X Fold3 Pro boasts a triple camera setup with Zeiss optics, including a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide. It’s a versatile system capable of stunning shots in various scenarios.
The Galaxy Z Fold5 also rocks a triple camera system, but it plays a bit more conservatively with a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide. While still capable, it might not reach the same heights as the X Fold3 Pro in some situations.
The OnePlus Open 5G enters the ring with a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera system, featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide. This promises a unique color science and image processing approach.
Vivo X Fold3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 vs OnePlus Open 5G: Battery Life and Charging
The vivo X Fold3 Pro takes the lead in the battery department, packing a massive 5700mAh battery that should easily last you through a full day of heavy use. The OnePlus Open 5G follows closely with a 4805mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 trails behind with a 4400mAh unit.
When it comes to charging, the X Fold3 Pro is once again the champion, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus Open 5G offers 67W wired charging, while the Fold5 supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.
The Verdict
So, which foldable phone is the ultimate winner? It depends on your priorities.
If you crave the largest and most immersive display, coupled with top-tier performance, a versatile camera system, and blazing-fast charging, the vivo X Fold3 Pro is your best bet.
If you prioritize a more compact design, a durable build, and a familiar software experience, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is a solid choice.
For those seeking a unique blend of camera capabilities, a premium design with eco-leather options, and a smooth software experience, the OnePlus Open 5G is worth considering.
Ultimately, all three phones are excellent choices, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. The best foldable phone for you is the one that best fits your needs and preferences.
- Vivo X Fold3 Pro: Check the best price here!
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Check the best price here!
- OnePlus Open 5G: Check the best price here!
vivo X Fold3 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 vs OnePlus Open 5G
|Product Name
|
vivo X Fold3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
OnePlus Open 5G
|Product Image
|Price
|₹159,999 ₹154,999 ₹139,999
|Our Rating
|Brand
|vivo Samsung OnePlus
|Category
|Smartphones Smartphones Smartphones
General
|Price (₹)
|159,999 154,999, 164,999, 184,999 139,000
|Variants
|16/512 GB 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 12/1 TB 16/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Celestial Black Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream Emerald Dusk, Voyager Black
Network & Connectivity
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, dual band (INT), tri-band (CN), Wi-Fi Direct Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band
|Bluetooth
|5.4 5.3 5.3
|SIM Slot
|Dual (nano) Dual (nano) Dual (nano)
|Memory Card Slot
|Not Available Not Available Dedicated
|USB Port
|USB Type-C USB Type-C USB Type-C
|NFC
|GPS
|GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5) GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
Build & Design
|Dimensions [LxWxD]
|160 x 142.4 x 5.2 mm (Unfolded) Unfolded: 158.5 x 128.5 x 6.5 mm, Folded: 158.5 x 67.5 x 14.5-16 mm 15.34 x 7.33 1.17 cm
|Weight (grams)
|236 g 275 g 238 g
|Chassis/Frame
|Polycarbonate/Plastic Polycarbonate/Plastic Unknown
|Front Protection
|Gorilla Glass Armor Gorilla Glass Victus+ Unknown
|Back Material
|Gorilla Glass Armor Gorilla Glass Armor Unknown
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Processor
|Octa-core (1x3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 3x3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2x3.0 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2x2.3 GHz Cortex-A520) Octa-core (1x3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Octa core
|GPU
|Adreno 750 Adreno 740 Adreno 740
|RAM
|16 GB 12 GB 16 GB
|RAM Type
|LPDDR3 LPDDR5 LPDDR5x
|Storage
|512 GB 256 GB, 512 GB 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
|OS
|Android 14 Android 13 Android 13
|UI
|FunTouch OS One UI OxygenOS
Display
|Screen Size (Inches)
|8.03 inches 7.6 inch (Cover display:) 6.2 inch 7.82 inch
|Screen Type
|Super AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2200 x 2480 pixels 1812 x 2176 pixels (Cover Display:) 904 x 2316 pixels 2268 x 2440 pixels
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz 120 Hz 120 Hz
|Aspect Ratio
|21:9 Unknown Unknown
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown Unknown 240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|413 PPI 373 PPI 426 ppi
Cameras
|Rear Camera
|Triple Triple Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|
50 MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3", PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
64 MP, f/2.6, 70mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0", PDAF (15cm - ∞), OIS, 3x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.0, 119˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.76", PDAF 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm
48 MP, (wide), PDAF, OIS
64 MP, (telephoto), optical zoom, PDAF
48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 115˚ (ultrawide), 1/2", 0.8µm, AF
|Rear Camera Features
|Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Dual-LED flash, panorama Video Recording 8K@30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS, Cinematic mode (4K) LED flash, HDR, panorama, Video Recording 8K@24fps Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video Recording 4K@60fps
|Front Camera
|Single Single Single
|Front Camera Specs
|
32 MP, f/2.4, (wide)
Cover camera:
32 MP, f/2.4, (wide) 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3&amp;amp;amp;quot;, 1.22µm
Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 24mm (wide), 1/3", 1.22µm 20 MP, (wide)
Cover camera:
32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14"
|Front Camera Feature
|HDR, Video Recording 1080p@30fps HDR, Video Recording 4K@60fps HDR, panorama Video Recording 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
Battery
|Battery Capacity
|5700 mAh 4400 mAh 4805 mAh
|Fast Charging
|Charging Rate
|100W 25W 67W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
Extra Features
|Fingerprint Sensor
|In-display (Ultrasonic) Power Button Mounted Power Button Mounted
|Face Unlock
|Speakers
|Stereo Stereo Stereo
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|IR Blaster
|FM Radio
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Electronic Compass Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Electronic Compass Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Electronic Compass