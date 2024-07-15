5 Best Apple iPad Air 11 and 13 M2 2024 Keyboard Cases

With the right keyboard case, your iPad Air 11 or iPad Pro 11 can transform into a powerful productivity and entertainment tool. Here’s a rundown of five top-rated keyboard cases that offer a combination of protection, functionality, and style:

1. Typecase Edge Magic Style Keyboard

Compatibility: Wide range, including iPad Air 11 (M2) 2024 and various iPad Pro 11 generations.

Standout Features: 11-color backlit keys, slim and portable design, magnetic

attachment, full protection, and a floating cantilever design for adjustable viewing angles.

Price: ₹8,990

2. ProElite Magnetic Bluetooth Keyboard Case

Compatibility: iPad Pro 11 (2018-2022) and iPad Air (4th/5th Gen).

Standout Features: Floating cantilever design, multi-touch gesture support, iPad

shortcut keys, protective case functionality, and long battery life.

Price: ₹6,999

3. ProElite Detachable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard Case

Compatibility: Specifically designed for iPad Air 4/5 (10.9 inch).

Standout Features: Detachable keyboard, magnetic hybrid case, multiple modes

(typing, viewing, reading), premium PU leather protection, and decent battery life.

Price: ₹2,299

4. iPad Magic Magnetic Keyboard Case

Compatibility: iPad Air 11 (M2) 2024 and iPad Pro 11 (2018-2022).

Standout Features: Precision trackpad with multi-touch gestures, backlit keys, easy-

to-set magnetic stand, and a rechargeable battery with auto sleep/wake.

Price: ₹8,799

5. iPad Magnetic Keyboard Case for iPad Air 11 (M2) 2024 & iPad Pro 12.9 Inch 6th Generation 2022

Compatibility: Same as the previous option.

Standout Features: (Nearly identical to the previous option) Multi-touch trackpad,

backlit keys, magnetic stand, and rechargeable battery with auto sleep/wake.

Price: ₹8,799

Conclusion

The ideal keyboard case for you will depend on your specific needs and budget. Consider factors like compatibility, features, design, and price when making your decision. With the options listed above, you’re sure to find a keyboard case that elevates your iPad experience.