Samsung introduces Vision AI for smart TVs and display technologies – Know what it is and how it will work

Samsung has unveiled its latest innovation in artificial intelligence at CES 2025: Vision AI. This new technology is set to revolutionize how we interact with our smart TVs, smart monitors, and smart home appliances. By integrating advanced AI features directly into the display, Samsung aims to create a more intuitive and personalized user experience.

Enhancing Entertainment and Interaction

Vision AI will be incorporated into Samsung’s 2025 lineup of smart TVs, including Neo QLED, OLED, and QLED models, as well as The Frame and other AI-powered devices. This technology promises to transform screens into intelligent companions, enhancing entertainment and simplifying interactions.

One of the key features of Vision AI is Click to Search. This allows users to identify content on the screen and instantly find related information. For example, if you see a delicious dish on your smart TV, you can use Click to Search to find similar recipes. Vision AI also powers features like Live Translate, which provides real-time subtitle translations, and the ability to generate personalized wallpapers.

A Central Hub for Smart Homes

Beyond smart TVs, Vision AI can be integrated with the SmartThings ecosystem. This turns your display into a central control hub for your smart home appliances. Imagine using your smart TV to monitor your home with the Pet and Family Care feature, which provides real-time updates and recordings of your loved ones. Or, utilize the Home Insight feature to receive real-time alerts and environmental information about your house.

Vision AI represents a significant step forward in the evolution of smart displays. By combining the power of AI with the convenience of a screen, Samsung is creating a more connected and intuitive user experience.

