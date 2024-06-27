India Embraces USB Type-C as Standard Charging Port: Following EU’s Lead in E-Waste Reduction

In a move to align with global efforts to reduce electronic waste, India is poised to adopt the USB Type-C port as the standard charging connector for various electronic devices. This decision comes on the heels of a similar mandate by the European Union (EU) in 2022, which will become effective by the end of 2024.

Streamlining Charging for a Sustainable Future

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is spearheading this initiative, aiming to standardize charging ports for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. While smartphones and tablets are expected to comply by June 2025, laptops will have until 2026 to transition.

This shift is expected to significantly reduce electronic waste generated from the myriad cables currently used for charging different devices. Consumers will benefit from the convenience of using a single cable to charge multiple devices, promoting a more sustainable approach to electronic consumption.

Exemptions and Global Trends

Wearable devices like smartwatches and basic feature phones are likely to be exempt from this mandate. This approach acknowledges the specific design requirements and usage patterns of these devices.

India’s decision mirrors the global trend towards standardized charging solutions. The EU’s adoption of USB Type-C has already prompted major manufacturers like Apple to replace their proprietary charging ports with the universal standard.

India’s Roadmap and Stakeholder Collaboration

While a specific timeline for the official announcement is yet to be determined, MeitY is reportedly considering granting a six-month extension to ensure a smooth transition for all stakeholders. This collaborative approach reflects the government’s commitment to working with industry players to achieve a seamless and effective implementation.