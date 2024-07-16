Folding Phone Faceoff: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 vs vivo X Fold3 Pro vs OnePlus Open

Unfolding the future! Compare Samsung Z Fold6, vivo X Fold3 Pro, & OnePlus Open in this epic folding phone showdown. Discover the best foldable for you.

The foldable phone arena is heating up, with three major contenders vying for our attention – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, the vivo X Fold3 Pro, and the OnePlus Open. Each brings unique strengths to the table, making the choice a tough one. Let’s dive into the details and see which one emerges victorious.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 vs vivo X Fold3 Pro vs OnePlus Open: Design and Build

All three phones boast premium build quality, with glass and aluminum construction. The Z Fold6 feels the most refined, thanks to its “enhanced armor aluminum frame,” promising improved durability. The X Fold3 Pro goes for a sporty carbon fiber hinge, while the OnePlus Open offers an eco-leather option for a touch of luxury, adding grip and a unique aesthetic.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 vs vivo X Fold3 Pro vs OnePlus Open: Displays

The foldable displays are where the magic happens. The X Fold3 Pro boasts the largest inner display at 8.03 inches with a 2200 x 2480 pixel resolution, but the Z Fold6 isn’t far behind at 7.6 inches with an 1856 x 2160 pixel resolution. Both use LTPO AMOLED tech for vibrant colors and smooth 120Hz scrolling. The OnePlus Open also impresses with its 7.82-inch LTPO3 display at a 2268 x 2440 pixel resolution and a higher peak brightness of 2800 nits, making it easier to view in sunlight.

Cover displays are a different story. The X Fold3 Pro wins here with a 6.53-inch 21:9 AMOLED panel with a 1172 x 2748 pixel resolution, perfect for one-handed use. The Z Fold6 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display, while the OnePlus Open offers a 6.31-inch LTPO3 Super Fluid OLED cover display.

Performance and Software: Snapdragon Showdown

Under the hood, the Z Fold6 and X Fold3 Pro pack Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, ensuring blazing-fast performance. The OnePlus Open uses the slightly older Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but still delivers impressive speeds. The X Fold3 Pro has an edge with its 16GB RAM option, but the Z Fold6 and OnePlus Open also offer ample power with up to 12GB RAM.

The Z Fold6 shines with its mature One UI 6.1.1 and Samsung DeX support, turning it into a mini laptop. The X Fold3 Pro runs OriginOS 4 in China and Funtouch 14 internationally, both offering a smooth user experience. The OnePlus Open brings the familiar OxygenOS 14, known for its clean interface and customization options.

Cameras: A Battle of Megapixels

The X Fold3 Pro flexes its photography muscles with a Zeiss-tuned triple camera system, including a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The Z Fold6 also sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The OnePlus Open boasts a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera system with a 48MP main sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. All three phones offer great camera performance, but the X Fold3 Pro might have a slight edge in terms of zoom capabilities and low-light performance.

Battery Life and Charging

The X Fold3 Pro is the clear winner here, with a massive 5700mAh battery that easily lasts a full day, even with heavy use. The Z Fold6 has a 4400mAh battery, while the OnePlus Open has a 4805mAh battery. Both the X Fold3 Pro and OnePlus Open offer impressive wired and wireless charging speeds.

Additional Features

Each phone has unique features. The Z Fold6 offers S Pen support, the X Fold3 Pro boasts a color spectrum sensor, and the OnePlus Open includes an alert slider for quick notification mode switching.

Price: The Premium Price of Folding

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 starts at ₹1,64,999, the vivo X Fold3 Pro starts at ₹1,59,999, and the OnePlus Open is the most affordable of the trio, starting at ₹1,39,999.

The Verdict

Choosing a winner is tough, as each phone excels in different areas. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 offers the most refined design and software experience, while the vivo X Fold3 Pro packs a bigger battery, better cameras, and a larger inner display. The OnePlus Open impresses with its bright display and unique design, while also being the most budget-friendly option.

Ultimately, the best foldable phone for you depends on your priorities. Consider your budget, desired features, and how you plan to use the phone to make an informed decision.