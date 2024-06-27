Samsung’s Upcoming Foldable Smartphones May Come With a Hefty Price Tag

Samsung is gearing up to unveil its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, at the highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris. While excitement is building for the new devices, a recent leak suggests that potential buyers may need to brace themselves for a significant price increase.

Leaked European Prices Hint at Steep Increase

According to a tipster on X (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could come in three configurations: 12GB+256GB for EUR 2,200 (roughly Rs. 1,96,000), 12GB+512GB for EUR 2,330 (roughly Rs. 2,08,000), and a high-end 12GB+1TB variant for EUR 2,580 (roughly Rs. 2,30,000). If these prices hold true, the base model would be a staggering EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,000) more expensive than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also expected to see a price bump. The leak suggests two variants: 12GB+256GB for EUR 1,330 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000) and 12GB+512GB for EUR 1,450 (roughly Rs. 1,30,000), representing an increase of EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 11,000) for the base model.

Galaxy Unpacked Event: More Than Just Foldables

While the foldable smartphones are undoubtedly the stars of the show, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event promises a slew of other exciting announcements. The Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to debut, alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup and the Galaxy Buds 3 series. There are even rumors of a potential Galaxy Ring and updates to Samsung’s AI features, Galaxy AI.

High Prices May Deter Some Buyers

The rumored price hikes for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 could be a significant barrier for many potential buyers. The top-end Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant could become the most expensive mass-produced smartphone on the market, potentially limiting its appeal to a niche audience.

Official Pricing Details to be Revealed Soon

While the leaked prices paint a concerning picture for budget-conscious consumers, it’s important to note that these are just rumors at this stage. Samsung has not yet officially confirmed the pricing for the new devices. We’ll have to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 to get the full picture.