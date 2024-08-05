Sennheiser Offers Deep Discounts on Premium Audio Products During Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Sennheiser slashes prices on premium audio products during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Grab deals on microphones, headphones, and earbuds.

Sennheiser, a renowned audio technology company, has announced significant price reductions on its premium audio products during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. The sale begins on August 6th and lasts until August 11th, 2024, with Prime members gaining early access at midnight on August 6th.

Deals on Popular Sennheiser Products

The sale presents an opportunity to acquire Sennheiser’s top-selling items at reduced prices. Some of the highlighted products include:

Profile USB Microphone: Designed for podcasters, streamers, and gamers, this microphone offers clear sound capture and easy setup. It’s available for INR 7,990.

HD 25 Headphones: A favorite among DJs, these headphones offer excellent sound isolation and clarity, perfect for loud environments. They are priced at INR 10,490.

XS Wireless 1 Headmic Set: This all-in-one wireless system provides clear audio for singers and presenters, with an easy setup process and comfortable design. It’s priced at INR 28,290.

MOMENTUM True Wireless 4: These premium earbuds boast superior sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a long battery life. The White Silver variant is available for INR 18,990.

ACCENTUM Wireless Headphones: These headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life, active noise cancellation, and sound personalization features, all for INR 10,990.

ACCENTUM Plus Headphones: Similar to the ACCENTUM Wireless, but with a wired option and additional features like a 5-band equalizer. Priced at INR 13,990.

MOMENTUM 4 Wireless: Known for their exceptional sound quality and adaptive noise cancellation, these headphones come with a 60-hour battery life. The special edition Copper variant is available for INR 22,990.

Additional Information

Sennheiser’s presence in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale provides an excellent opportunity for audio enthusiasts and professionals to acquire high-quality audio equipment at discounted prices.