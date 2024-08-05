Westinghouse TVs Slash Prices During Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Westinghouse, the well-known American electronics brand, is offering deep discounts on its TV range during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. The sale, which begins with early access on August 6, 2024, features Westinghouse’s popular 32-inch HD Ready, 43-inch, and 40-inch FHD models from the W2 Series, as well as the 50-inch and 55-inch 4K GTV models from the Quantum Series. Prices start at an attractive INR 8,999, making this an excellent opportunity for consumers to upgrade their home entertainment systems.

Affordable High-Quality Viewing

Westinghouse TVs are known for their impressive features like 4K Ultra HD, Google TV, and Dolby Vision, all packed into budget-friendly options. This sale caters to a wide range of consumers, from those seeking mid-range models to those looking for premium features, all on the popular Amazon platform.

Featured Deals

Westinghouse 32 inches HD Android LED TV (WH32HX41): This model is available at a discounted price of INR 8,999. It boasts a 60 Hertz refresh rate, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Dolby Digital Plus, Google Assistant, HDR, Dual Band Wifi, and support for popular streaming apps.

Westinghouse 55 inches Quantum Series 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV (WH55GTX40): This high-end model is now priced at INR 28,999. It includes features like a 60 Hertz refresh rate, Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 36-sound output, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD, and a stunning 55-inch LED display with Ultra HD resolution and HDR.

Technological Features and Customer Support

Westinghouse TVs are equipped with HDR technology for sharp visuals and vivid colors. The sound systems, with multiple speakers and digital noise filters, create an immersive audio experience, further enhanced by surround sound technologies like Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD. Westinghouse also prides itself on dedicated customer service, with queries addressed within 24-48 hours and resolved within 4-5 business days. Customers can reach out for support through the toll-free number 1800-258-4409.

Pricing and Bank Offers

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, Westinghouse is offering significant discounts on various TV models. The popular 32-inch HD Android LED TV (WH32HX41) is available for INR 8,999, down from its regular price of INR 9,999. Other models like the WH32SP17, WH40FX51, WH40SP08BL, and WH43FX71 also see price reductions. The 50-inch 4K model (WH50GTX30) is priced at INR 25,999, while the 55-inch 4K model (WH55GTX40) is available for INR 28,999. For those seeking a larger screen, the 65-inch 4K model (WH65GTX50) is offered at INR 43,999.

To sweeten the deal, Westinghouse is providing an additional 10% discount on purchases made with SBI Credit cards and EMI transactions. This offer applies to all the discounted TV models, allowing customers to save even more during the sale.