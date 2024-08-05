Samsung and IOC Launch ‘Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People’ Digital Community for Paris 2024

Samsung and IOC launch "Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People," a digital community empowering young people through technology and sport for Paris 2024.

Samsung Electronics and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have launched a new digital community aimed at engaging Olympic and Paralympic fans worldwide. The initiative, called “Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People,” focuses on empowering young people through technology and sport.

The project was unveiled at a special event in Paris on July 31, attended by IOC President Thomas Bach and other dignitaries. A key highlight was the announcement of 10 teams from Samsung’s “Solve for Tomorrow” program as ambassadors for the new community. These teams, including India’s Team Sputnik Brain, will showcase their innovative solutions to social challenges during the Paris 2024 Games.

Empowering Young People Through Technology and Sport

“Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People” comprises three key initiatives:

Solve Challenge: Integrates sport and Olympism with Samsung’s “Solve for Tomorrow” program, encouraging young people to develop tech-driven solutions for social issues.

Move Challenge: Encourages global participation in physical activity through Samsung’s mobile technology.

Create Challenge: Provides a platform for digital artistic expression using Samsung devices.

Team Sputnik Brain, the Indian representatives, developed a non-invasive wearable device to reduce stress, addressing a critical global health concern.

Global Collaboration for a Better Future

The initiative reflects a shared commitment by Samsung and the IOC to leverage technology and sport for positive social impact. It aims to inspire young people to become future leaders and innovators, tackling the challenges facing the world.

“We are proud of the ‘Together for Tomorrow, Enabling People’ program that provided the youth with an opportunity to participate in and experience the Olympics values,” said SP Chun, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Southwest Asia.