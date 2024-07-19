Sony India Unveils BRAVIA 3 Television Series: A New Era of Home Entertainment

Sony India is proud to introduce the BRAVIA 3 television series, a revolutionary leap in home entertainment technology. This series redefines the viewing experience by combining cutting-edge features with an elegant design, offering unparalleled picture quality, immersive sound, and a user-friendly interface.

Exceptional Picture Quality with 4K HDR Processor X1

Available in sizes from 43 to 85 inches, the BRAVIA 3 series is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1, which enhances picture quality by upscaling non-4K content to near-4K resolution with 4K X-Reality PRO. TRILUMINOS Pro delivers vibrant colors, Dynamic Contrast Enhancer optimizes contrast, and Object-Based HDR Remaster adjusts colors and textures for a more lifelike picture.

Lifelike Color and Smooth Action with TRILUMINOS Pro and Motionflow XR

TRILUMINOS Pro enhances color accuracy and richness, while Motionflow XR ensures smooth, clear fast-moving action, providing a truly immersive viewing experience.

Cinematic Thrills with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

The BRAVIA 3 series features Dolby Vision for stunning visuals and Dolby Atmos for captivating, multidimensional audio, bringing the cinematic experience into your living room.

Immersive Sound with X-Balanced Speaker

The X-Balanced Speaker delivers high-quality, multidimensional audio and richer bass, enhancing audio clarity while maintaining a slim TV design.

Endless Entertainment and Smart User Experience with Google TV

The BRAVIA 3 series offers a vast content library and an intuitive interface with Google TV. The Easier & Cleaner UI simplifies content discovery, and the Google Kids’ Profile ensures a safe viewing environment for children.

Hands-Free Voice Search with Google Assistant

Control your TV effortlessly with Google Assistant Hands-Free Voice Search. Simply speak to find your favorite shows, control smart home devices, and more.

Largest Collection of Sony Pictures Movies with SONY PICTURE CORE

The BRAVIA 3 series includes SONY PICTURE CORE, offering a selection of the latest releases and classic blockbusters from Sony Pictures. With Pure Stream, you can enjoy HDR movies in stunning quality.

Elevated Gaming Experience with PS5 Features

The BRAVIA 3 series caters to gamers with features like HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision, Auto HDR Tone Mapping, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for smooth, responsive gameplay. The Game Menu provides easy access to gaming status, settings, and assist functions.

Optimized Viewing and Sound in Any Environment

Ambient Optimization, Light Sensor, and Acoustic Auto Calibration technologies ensure supreme picture and sound quality in any environment by adapting settings to your surroundings.

Durability and Reliability with X-Protection PRO

X-Protection PRO safeguards the BRAVIA 3 series against dust, surges, and humidity, ensuring durability and reliability in challenging conditions.

Sleek Design and Eco-Friendly Remote

The BRAVIA 3 series boasts a stylish flush surface design with a slim wedged stand. The Eco Remote is made from approximately 80% recycled plastic, reflecting Sony’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Availability

The Sony BRAVIA 3 series is available at Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.