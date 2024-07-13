Amazfit Helio Ring Anticipated to Debut in India During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazfit’s Helio Ring, initially unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, is expected to soon launch in the Indian market. Following in the footsteps of the recently announced Samsung Galaxy Ring and Noise Luna Ring, the Helio Ring is designed to offer a wide range of health and fitness monitoring features and insights.

Expected Launch Details

A report by SmartPrix, which spotted the smart ring listed on Amazon, suggests that the Amazfit Helio Ring will launch in India exclusively through Amazon during the Prime Day Sale, scheduled to commence on July 20th. The listing indicates the ring will be available in two sizes (10 and 12) and will feature a titanium alloy exterior, mirroring the global variant. While not yet confirmed, the Amazfit Helio Ring is anticipated to be priced around Rs 25,000 in India, aligning with its $299 price point in global markets.

Features of the Amazfit Helio Ring

The Amazon listing reveals that the Amazfit Helio Ring will include a variety of health-focused features, such as heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, fitness trackers, and wireless charging. However, Amazfit has already disclosed additional details about the smart ring’s capabilities.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is targeted towards athletes and fitness enthusiasts, offering comprehensive health and mind-related insights. It incorporates several health-centric sensors to monitor sleeping heart rate, heart rate variability, breathing, and body temperature. Moreover, the ring can assess heart health by tracking how quickly heart rate returns to normal after exercise.

Additional features include a 10 ATM water-resistance rating, allowing it to withstand pressures equivalent to 100 meters of water depth. The size 10 variant boasts an 18.5mAh battery, while the size 12 offers a 20.5mAh battery capacity, both with wireless charging capabilities.

The newly announced Galaxy Ring and Luna Ring also share similar health and fitness-centric features. While the Galaxy Ring’s battery capacity varies between 18mAh and 23.5mAh depending on size, the Luna Ring reportedly offers around 7 days of battery life, comparable to the Amazfit Helio Ring. Furthermore, the Galaxy Ring boasts 10 ATM and IP68 ratings, whereas the Luna Ring is water-resistant up to 150 feet.

