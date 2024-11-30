Sony India Unveils First G Master Standard Zoom Lens With Constant F2 Aperture

Sony India launches its first G Master standard zoom lens, FE 28-70mm F2, with constant F2 aperture, compact design, advanced autofocus, and stunning bokeh.

Sony India has introduced its first-ever G Master™ standard zoom lens with a constant F2 aperture, the FE 28-70mm F2 G Master (SEL2870GM). This full-frame E-mount lens is designed for photographers and videographers, offering a blend of high resolution, beautiful bokeh, and cutting-edge autofocus capabilities. Packed into a compact, lightweight design, it caters to the demands of professionals and creators, enabling them to capture a wide range of scenes effortlessly, from portraits to sports and cinematic video. The lens is available for purchase across India starting 29th November 2024, with an MRP of ₹299,990.

Sharp and Refined Rendering With a Unique Constant F2 Aperture

The FE 28-70mm F2 G Master stands out as the first G Master™ standard zoom lens with a constant F2 aperture, delivering exceptional versatility for stills and videos. Its optical design incorporates three XA (extreme aspherical) elements, ensuring consistent corner-to-corner resolution even at F2. The inclusion of floating focus technology maintains sharpness for close-focus distances as short as 0.38 meters. Additionally, the lens is equipped with Sony’s Nano AR Coating II, minimizing flare and ghosting while enhancing clarity in challenging lighting conditions. The Super ED and ED glass elements significantly reduce chromatic aberration, and the newly developed 11-blade aperture unit enables smooth, dimensional bokeh.

Compact and Lightweight Build With Superb Functionality

Despite its premium capabilities, the FE 28-70mm F2 G Master maintains a compact, lightweight design. Measuring just 92.9 x 139.8 mm and weighing 918 grams, the lens combines advanced optics with XD linear motors to provide unmatched portability. This makes it an ideal choice for on-the-go creators who require both flexibility and quality.

Advanced Autofocus for Precision and Speed

The lens features four XD linear motors, ensuring reliable autofocus (AF) tracking and instant responsiveness. Whether shooting fast-paced sports or intimate weddings, the lens supports α9 III’s high-speed continuous shooting at up to 120 frames per second. It maintains accurate tracking even during zoom operations, making it indispensable for capturing every critical moment.

Designed for Cinematic Video Production

The FE 28-70mm F2 G Master is tailored for professional movie production, with minimal focus breathing for refined transitions. Its rack focus and zoom effects work seamlessly with F2 depth of field, delivering smooth results in high-frame-rate recordings like 4K 120p or FHD 240p. The lens supports α body breathing compensation, ensuring enhanced image stabilization with Active Mode for compatible cameras.

Operability and Durability to Meet Professional Standards

To cater to professional needs, the lens includes features such as Linear Response MF for precise manual focus, adjustable zoom ring torque, and an aperture ring with a click ON/OFF switch. It also offers customizable focus hold buttons, an iris lock switch, and an AF/MF toggle. Designed to handle tough environments, it includes dust and moisture resistance, silicone gaskets, and a fluorine coating for easy cleaning of the front element. The filter diameter is 86 mm, and the lens hood includes a window for convenient variable filter operation.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 28-70mm F2 G Master lens is priced at ₹299,990 and is available starting 29th November 2024 at all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, and authorized dealers across India.