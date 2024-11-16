Xiaomi Announces HyperOS 2 Rollout Schedule

Xiaomi unveils HyperOS 2, its Android 15-based UI, focusing on performance, connectivity, and AI. Rolling out in phases, starting November 2024 for Xiaomi 14, Redmi Note 13, POCO F6 Pro, and more.

Xiaomi has recently lifted the curtain on HyperOS 2, its latest Android skin built upon Android 15. This new user interface (UI) promises a significant leap forward in user experience, boasting enhanced performance, seamless connectivity, and innovative AI-powered features. Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO smartphone users can anticipate a refreshed and optimized mobile experience with this update.

A Phased Rollout Strategy

Xiaomi has opted for a phased rollout of HyperOS 2, beginning with a select group of devices in November 2024 and extending to a wider range of models in December. This strategic approach allows for thorough testing and optimization, ensuring a smooth transition for users.

November 2024:

This initial phase prioritizes flagship devices and recent releases, including:

Xiaomi devices: The cutting-edge Xiaomi MIX Flip foldable phone, alongside the latest Xiaomi 14 series, including the Xiaomi 14T/14T Pro and the Xiaomi 14/14 Ultra, will be among the first to receive the update. Additionally, the Xiaomi 13T Pro will also be included in this initial wave.

Redmi devices: The popular Redmi Note 13 series, encompassing the Redmi Note 13/Pro/Pro Plus (including 4G variants), will also be part of the November update cycle.

POCO devices: Performance-focused POCO devices such as the POCO F6 Pro, POCO X6/X6 Pro, and POCO M6 Pro will also get an early taste of HyperOS 2.

Tablets and Smartwatches: Expanding beyond smartphones, the Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro 12.4 tablet and the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro will also receive the update in November.

December 2024:

The December rollout expands the reach of HyperOS 2 to a broader spectrum of devices:

Xiaomi devices: This phase encompasses a wider range of Xiaomi smartphones, including the Xiaomi 13 series (Xiaomi 13/13 Pro/13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13 Lite), Xiaomi 12T/12T Pro, Xiaomi 12/12 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 11/11 Ultra, and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE.

Redmi devices: A diverse selection of Redmi devices, including the Redmi K50i, Redmi 13/13C/13C 5G, Redmi Note 12 series (Redmi Note 12/12S/Pro/Pro Plus, including 4G variants), and Redmi 12/12 5G will receive the update in December.

POCO devices: The December update will also encompass a range of POCO devices, including the POCO F6, POCO M6, POCO F5/F5 Pro, POCO C65, POCO C75, POCO X5 Pro 5G, POCO X4 GT, and POCO F4 GT.

Tablets: Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Pad Pro/Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 8.7/SE 8.7 4G, Redmi Pad SE, and POCO Pad tablet users can also look forward to the December update.

HyperOS 2: Redefining the Core User Experience

HyperOS 2 is not merely a cosmetic upgrade; it represents a fundamental rethinking of the core user experience, built on three key pillars: HyperCore, HyperConnect, and HyperAI.

HyperCore: This foundational element focuses on optimizing system performance at its core. Users can expect faster app launch times, smoother animations and transitions, and improved overall responsiveness. This translates to a more fluid and efficient user experience in everyday tasks.

HyperConnect: HyperConnect aims to break down barriers between devices, creating a seamless and unified experience across the Xiaomi ecosystem. This includes enhanced connectivity and synergy between smartphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and other IoT devices. Users can anticipate smoother interactions and more intuitive control across their connected devices.

HyperAI: Xiaomi is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to introduce a suite of intelligent features in HyperOS 2. HyperAI powers features like AI-generated lock screen wallpapers that dynamically adapt to user preferences, real-time translation tools that break down language barriers, generative AI for creative image editing, and AI-assisted writing tools that enhance productivity.

HyperOS 2 represents Xiaomi’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design. With its phased rollout strategy, Xiaomi aims to deliver a refined and optimized user experience tailored to a diverse range of devices. This update is poised to redefine how users interact with their Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices, ushering in a new era of intelligent and connected mobile experiences.