G-SHOCK and Almost Gods Collaboration Marks a Milestone in India

G-SHOCK and Almost Gods unveil the GA-2100AG24-1A1, India’s exclusive limited-edition watch blending mythology and resilience. Price: INR 12,995.

G-SHOCK, a globally renowned brand celebrated for its rugged timepieces, has partnered with Almost Gods, a contemporary luxury fashion brand rooted in mythology, history, and power. This collaboration marks G-SHOCK’s first product collaboration in India, introducing the Almost Gods X G-SHOCK GA-2100AG24-1A1. Limited to just 250 units, this exclusive timepiece has already established itself as a collector’s item.

A Fusion of Power and Design

Inspired by the duality of creation and destruction, the limited-edition watch draws on the energy of a volcanic eruption. Its design merges the bold storytelling of Almost Gods with the iconic shock-resistant GA-2100 structure. This design resonates with the “Never Give Up” spirit of G-SHOCK, a legacy built on strength and resilience.

The watch retains the minimalist aesthetic of the original G-SHOCK GA-2100 while incorporating elements that symbolize transformation and inner strength. The collaboration aims to inspire creativity and resilience, reflecting the ethos shared by both brands.

Shared Legacy and Vision

Both G-SHOCK and Almost Gods have been influential in sub-culture spaces, redefining conventions through their innovative designs. This partnership encapsulates their mutual commitment to creativity and evolution, resulting in a timepiece that celebrates strength and unity.

Leaders Speak on the Collaboration

Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India, expressed excitement about the launch, saying, “This partnership blends G-SHOCK’s legendary toughness with Almost Gods’ distinctive design ethos, showcasing the dynamic energy of nature through cutting-edge craftsmanship.”

Dhruv Khurana, Creative Director, Almost Gods, remarked, “This collaboration is a pivotal moment for Almost Gods, enabling us to connect with a broader audience. The synergy between our brands lies in shared values of strength, resilience, and individuality.”

Event Launch and Community Celebration

The launch event took place at the Almost Gods flagship store in Dhan Mill Compound, New Delhi. The venue buzzed with over 250 attendees, including influencers, watch collectors, and fashion enthusiasts. A life-size installation of the Almost Gods X G-SHOCK GA-2100AG24-1A1 served as the centerpiece, drawing attention to the collaboration’s bold narrative. The event highlighted mythology, resilience, and artistry, creating a memorable cultural experience.

Packaging and Availability

The timepiece is presented in exclusive packaging, reflecting the collaboration’s ethos. Each unit comes with a certificate of authenticity and a distinctive sticker, enhancing its collector’s appeal. Priced at INR 12,995, the watch sold out during the early-access pre-booking phase, demonstrating its popularity among enthusiasts.

A Unique Offering

The Almost Gods X G-SHOCK collaboration is more than a product launch; it is a celebration of design, innovation, and storytelling. This limited-edition timepiece invites fashion and horology enthusiasts to embrace a blend of style and resilience.