Tata Motors Previews Curvv EV Interior Ahead of August 7th Launch

Tata Motors unveils the Curvv EV's interior ahead of its August 7th launch. Get a glimpse of the panoramic sunroof, dual-tone cabin, and advanced features.

Tata Motors is gearing up for the August 7th launch of the Curvv EV in India, and excitement is building as the company teases a glimpse of the interior following the unveiling of the exterior and on-road sightings of this coupe SUV.

Sunlit Dual-Tone Cabin and Modern Controls

The latest teaser images showcase a panoramic sunroof that floods the dual-tone interior with natural light. A new four-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated Tata logo takes center stage. The presence of a push-button start/stop, paddle shifters for regen control, and a digital instrument cluster (borrowed from the Punch EV) point to a modern driving experience.

Infotainment and Comfort Features

A prominent touchscreen infotainment system promises compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The automatic climate control system, adopted from the new Nexon, features a sleek gloss black design. The inclusion of ventilated seats with leatherette upholstery adds a touch of luxury.

Tech-Savvy and Convenient

The Curvv EV is poised to impress with its Arcade.ev app suite, support for multiple voice assistants, and a powered tailgate with gesture activation. The addition of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality underscores Tata’s commitment to cutting-edge technology. Convenience features like a 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, a co-driver seat, and a rear seat with two-step recline and a center console further enhance the overall experience.

Safety First

Safety remains a top priority, with features like Level 2 ADAS, ESP with driver doze-off alert, 6 airbags, and all-wheel disc brakes providing peace of mind.

Tata’s EV and ICE Ambitions

Following the Curvv EV launch, Tata Motors has plans to introduce a combustion engine variant of the Curvv. This model will compete with the Citroen C3 Aircross and other compact SUVs, offering customers a choice of two petrol engines and a diesel engine, along with both manual and automatic transmission options.