BSH Launches New Bosch and Siemens Dishwashers for Large Indian Families

BSH launches new Bosch and Siemens dishwashers with 15-place settings, Steam Treatment, and Home Connect. Save water, time, and energy while enjoying superior cleaning performance.

BSH Home Appliances is excited to announce its new line of Bosch and Siemens dishwashers, designed with large Indian families in mind. These innovative dishwashers boast a 15-place setting capacity and a sleek, stainless-steel base in a stylish black color.

Advanced Technology for Effortless Dishwashing

#WashLikeABosch: Experience superior cleaning with Steam Treatment, a Self-Cleaning Filter, and an Extra Clean Zone.

Home Connect: Remotely monitor and control your dishwasher from your smartphone for ultimate convenience.

Sustainability and Efficiency at its Best

Save Water: Bosch dishwashers save up to 84% of water compared to handwashing.

Energy Efficient: Use up to three times less electricity than handwashing.

Time-Saving: Save up to 1.5 hours per cycle compared to handwashing.

Hygienic: Proven to remove up to 99.99% of viruses and bacteria.

Market Leadership and Growth

BSH Home Appliances is proud to hold the leading market share of 53% in the Indian dishwashing category, with the Southern region contributing significantly to this success. The company witnessed a consistent double-digit growth in the dishwasher category in 2023-24, indicating a growing trend towards sustainable and convenient dishwashing solutions.

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

With the launch of these advanced dishwashers, BSH Home Appliances continues to demonstrate its dedication to providing innovative and efficient solutions that enhance the lives of Indian families.