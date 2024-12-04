Tecno Phantom V2 Fold and V2 Flip to Launch in India: Complete Overview

Discover the launch details of TECNO's Phantom V2 Fold and V2 Flip in India. Get specs, features, and expected pricing ahead of the December 6 release.

TECNO Mobiles is set to expand its presence in the foldable smartphone market with the introduction of the Phantom V2 series in India. The lineup includes two innovative models: the Phantom V2 Fold and the Phantom V2 Flip. These devices are designed to cater to diverse user preferences with state-of-the-art displays, powerful hardware, and advanced photographic capabilities. Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming foldables.

Detailed Specifications of Phantom V2 Fold

The Phantom V2 Fold impresses with its large 7.85-inch primary display, offering a premium foldable experience with seamless multitasking capabilities. This model also features a 6.42-inch cover display that allows users to access essential functions without unfolding the device. Both displays are equipped with LTPO OLED technology and support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, ensuring robust performance.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple-camera setup on the Phantom V2 Fold, which includes a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP Ultra-Wide lens, and a 32MP camera on both the inner and outer screens. Powering the device is a substantial 5,750mAh battery, supporting 70W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging, promising extensive usage times.

Features of Phantom V2 Flip

Targeting those who prefer a more compact device without compromising on performance, the Phantom V2 Flip features a 6.9-inch FHD LTPO AMOLED inner display and a 3.64-inch outer screen, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid visual performance. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, coupled with a high-quality camera system that includes a 50MP primary and a 50MP Ultra-wide rear camera, along with a 32MP front-facing camera for clear selfies and video calls.

The Phantom V2 Flip is powered by a 4,720mAh battery, which also supports 70W fast charging. Its design is tailored for easy portability while ensuring that the user does not miss out on efficiency or functionality. Additionally, the V2 Flip incorporates AI-driven features like AI Image Cutout, Magic Removal, and Ella AI Writing, enhancing the user’s photography and content creation experiences.

Pricing and Availability

While the exact pricing details of the Phantom V2 Fold and Phantom V2 Flip are yet to be disclosed, it is anticipated that both models will be priced under Rs 1 Lakh. The devices are scheduled to be available exclusively on Amazon starting December 6, making them accessible just in time for the holiday season.