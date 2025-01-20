The Real 5G King: TECNO SPARK 30C 8GB Variant Launched at ₹12,999

TECNO has introduced the TECNO SPARK 30C 8GB variant, furthering its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology at accessible prices. Priced at just ₹12,999, this latest addition is set to enhance the smartphone experience for Indian users by delivering exceptional performance, seamless multitasking, and advanced 5G connectivity. The device is available starting January 21 at retail outlets and Flipkart.

Powerful Performance and Ultimate Connectivity

The TECNO SPARK 30C 8GB variant is powered by the robust D6300 processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance. With a massive 16GB RAM (8GB physical + 8GB extended RAM) and 128GB storage, users can multitask effortlessly, enjoy high-speed gaming, and manage their day-to-day activities with ease. Equipped with 10 5G bands and NRCA technology, the SPARK 30C offers uninterrupted and blazing-fast connectivity for those always on the go.

Key Features of the TECNO SPARK 30C 8GB

Seamless Connectivity

Experience superior connectivity with 10 5G bands and NRCA technology, ensuring fast and reliable performance wherever you are.

Superior Power and Storage

The D6300 processor, paired with 16GB RAM (8GB physical + 8GB extended RAM) and 128GB storage, guarantees lag-free multitasking and smooth gaming sessions.

Impressive Camera Features

Capture stunning moments with the 48MP Sony IMX582 camera, designed to deliver vibrant and detailed photos. Whether it’s daily snapshots or special occasions, the SPARK 30C meets every photography need.

Enhanced Display

Enjoy a premium viewing experience with the 120Hz refresh rate display, ensuring fluid gameplay and effortless scrolling. Whether you’re watching videos, browsing social media, or playing games, the screen provides a smooth and immersive experience.

Pricing and Availability

The TECNO SPARK 30C 8GB variant is available at an attractive price of ₹12,999 across retail stores and Flipkart starting January 21. The device comes in three stylish colors: Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud.

For budget-conscious buyers, the smartphone can be owned for just ₹44 per day through a 10-month no-cost EMI plan, making it an ideal choice for those seeking top-notch performance at an affordable price.