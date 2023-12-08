Thomson Announces Big Discounts on Smart TVs During Flipkart Sale

French consumer appliances brand Thomson has announced significant discounts on its entire range of smart TVs during the Flipkart Big Year End Sale, set to take place from December 9 to 16, 2023, with early access starting from the midnight of December 8.

Key Highlights:

Thomson offers discounts on its range of smart TVs during Flipkart’s Big Year End Sale from December 9 to 16, 2023.

Early access to the sale begins on December 8, 2023.

The sale includes the new range of QLED, OATH PRO MAX, and FA Series TVs.

Features of the new TVs include Android 11, bezel-less design, Dolby Digital, built-in Netflix, and support for over 6,000 apps and games.

Google TVs in the sale support Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, and come with 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM.

A 10% instant discount is available for HDFC Credit cardholders.

A detailed price list for all Thomson TV models is provided.

Thomson’s Android TV Series features ultra-high definition resolution, HDR10+, and Dolby Digital Plus.

The brand’s QLED TVs are frameless and come with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and Google TV.

Thomson, a French Consumer Electronics Brand, marks 130 years in business and 5 years in India.

Thomson aims to continue its growth in the Indian market with its wide range of consumer durables.

Thomson’s sale includes the newly launched QLED, OATH PRO MAX, and FA Series TVs. These TVs, such as the 43-inch QLED and the 55-inch Google TV with 4K display, are priced competitively, starting from INR 5,999. The FA TVs feature a Realtek processor, Android 11, a bezel-less design, 30 W speakers, Dolby Digital, and pre-installed popular streaming apps. The 55-inch Google TV, priced at INR 32,999, offers a bezel-less 4K display, Dolby Vision HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, and 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers.

Customers can avail of a 10% instant discount with HDFC Credit card usage during the sale. Thomson has provided a detailed price list for all its TV models available during the sale.

The Android TV Series from Thomson boasts ultra-high definition resolution, HDR10+, 40W sound output, and processors powered by Amlogic, suitable for gaming. These TVs come with Android 10, an in-built Chromecast, support for Airplay, and remotes with shortcuts for voice search and popular streaming apps.

Thomson’s QLED TVs feature frameless designs, Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, and are equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The 43-inch QLED TV is priced at INR 26,999.

In line with the Make in India initiative, SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India, is noted for producing Google Licensed TVs domestically. Thomson, celebrating 130 years in business and its 5th year in the Indian market, aims to expand its presence in the country. The brand, known for its smart TVs, air coolers, and washing machines, plans to continue offering technology-driven products at competitive prices.