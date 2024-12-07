Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked: Check New Prices & Waiting Periods

Toyota has discreetly adjusted the prices of its popular Innova Hycross MPV. The price increase varies across the different trim levels. The base GX and GX(O) variants see a price difference of Rs 17,000, while the mid-range VX and VX(O) trims have increased by Rs 35,000. The top-tier ZX and ZX(O) variants now cost Rs 36,000 more. The Toyota Innova Hycross is currently priced between Rs 19.94 lakh and Rs 31.34 lakh (ex-showroom, India).
Toyota Innova Hycross Price Hike Breakdown
The Toyota Innova Hycross is available in six trims: GX, GX(O), VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O). The price hike impacts each trim level differently.
- GX and GX(O): Rs 17,000 increase
- VX and VX(O): Rs 35,000 increase
- ZX and ZX(O): Rs 36,000 increase
Toyota Innova Hycross Waiting Periods: December 2024
Despite the price hike, dealer sources indicate that waiting periods for the Innova Hycross have decreased. Previously, customers faced wait times of up to eight months.
- Petrol Innova Hycross: 45 days to 2 months.
- Petrol Hybrid VX and VX(O): 45 days.
- ZX and ZX(O): Approximately 6 months.
Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrain Details
The Innova Hycross offers two powertrain options. Entry-level variants feature a 2.0-liter petrol engine producing 172hp, paired with an automatic gearbox. Higher-end models utilize a 2.0-liter petrol engine with strong hybrid technology, generating 184hp.
The Toyota Innova Hycross continues to be a popular choice in the MPV segment, despite the recent price adjustments. While the increased cost might be a factor for some buyers, the reduced waiting periods and impressive fuel efficiency of the hybrid variants could still make it a compelling option. Potential buyers will need to weigh these factors alongside the Hycross’s updated pricing to determine if it aligns with their budget and needs.
