Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Hiked: Check New Prices & Waiting Periods

Toyota Innova Hycross prices hiked by up to Rs 36,000 across all trims. Waiting periods have decreased. Learn more about the updated pricing and powertrain details.

Toyota has discreetly adjusted the prices of its popular Innova Hycross MPV. The price increase varies across the different trim levels. The base GX and GX(O) variants see a price difference of Rs 17,000, while the mid-range VX and VX(O) trims have increased by Rs 35,000. The top-tier ZX and ZX(O) variants now cost Rs 36,000 more. The Toyota Innova Hycross is currently priced between Rs 19.94 lakh and Rs 31.34 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Toyota Innova Hycross Price Hike Breakdown

The Toyota Innova Hycross is available in six trims: GX, GX(O), VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O). The price hike impacts each trim level differently.

GX and GX(O): Rs 17,000 increase

VX and VX(O): Rs 35,000 increase

ZX and ZX(O): Rs 36,000 increase

Toyota Innova Hycross Waiting Periods: December 2024

Despite the price hike, dealer sources indicate that waiting periods for the Innova Hycross have decreased. Previously, customers faced wait times of up to eight months.

Petrol Innova Hycross: 45 days to 2 months.

Petrol Hybrid VX and VX(O): 45 days.

ZX and ZX(O): Approximately 6 months.

Toyota Innova Hycross Powertrain Details

The Innova Hycross offers two powertrain options. Entry-level variants feature a 2.0-liter petrol engine producing 172hp, paired with an automatic gearbox. Higher-end models utilize a 2.0-liter petrol engine with strong hybrid technology, generating 184hp.

The Toyota Innova Hycross continues to be a popular choice in the MPV segment, despite the recent price adjustments. While the increased cost might be a factor for some buyers, the reduced waiting periods and impressive fuel efficiency of the hybrid variants could still make it a compelling option. Potential buyers will need to weigh these factors alongside the Hycross’s updated pricing to determine if it aligns with their budget and needs.