UNISOC T760 Chipset Unveiled in India: Bringing 5G to the Masses

UNISOC has officially launched its latest 5G chipset, the UNISOC T760, in India. This move aims to democratize 5G access in a market where 5G smartphones already account for over half of all shipments and boast over 100 million users. UNISOC, a global leader in 5G technology, is expanding its 5G product portfolio to cater to a wider audience.

Powerful Performance and Immersive Gaming

The UNISOC T760 is built on a 6nm EUV process and features an Arm 4xA76+4xA55 octa-core architecture with an Arm Mali-G57 MC4 GPU. It supports 4K@30fps video encoding and decoding, as well as FHD+ resolution displays with 120Hz refresh rates. These capabilities promise an elevated gaming experience for users.

High Antutu Score and AI Prowess

Scoring over 510,000 points on Antutu V10, the UNISOC T760 excels in various tasks, including high-definition gaming, multitasking, photography, and video recording. A dedicated NPU enables 3.2 TOPS of AI computing power, enhancing AI performance and user experience.

Advanced Imaging Capabilities

The chipset incorporates UNISOC’s Vivimagic 6.0 imaging engine and Acutelogic 3A technology, supporting up to 64MP quad cameras. This translates to clear and detailed visuals across diverse photography scenarios.

Energy Efficiency and Battery Life

The UNISOC T760 features a multi-mode integrated architecture and AI intelligent adjustment technology, resulting in significant power consumption reductions in both 5G data and standby scenarios. This translates to improved battery life for a more extended user experience.

Commitment to 5G Accessibility

UNISOC is dedicated to delivering high-quality 5G products and solutions to the consumer electronics market. The UNISOC T760 is poised to make a substantial impact in India, making 5G-enabled smartphones with impressive performance more accessible to a broader range of consumers.