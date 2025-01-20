Microsoft’s Windows 11 Now Features AI-Powered Search and Writing Tools

Microsoft recently unveiled a new AI-powered search feature specifically designed for Windows 11. This innovative tool was first announced in October 2024 and is now accessible to Windows 11 Insider testers via a new developer channel build.

A Seamless Integration Across Windows Platforms

The AI search feature is engineered to operate across various components of the Windows ecosystem, including settings, file explorer, and taskbar search boxes. A standout feature of this tool is its ability to function offline, facilitated by the NPU chips found in Copilot Plus PCs.

Current Limitations and Plans for Expansion

Currently, the AI search is applicable only to Windows settings and specific file formats such as JPEG, TXT, PNG, PDF, and XLS. It operates on files within user-specified locations that have been indexed. Microsoft is looking to enhance this feature further by including access to cloud data from services like OneDrive in future updates.

Phased Introduction and Multilingual Support

The rollout of this AI-driven search tool is phased, initially available to Windows Insiders who use Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs. Future updates are expected to extend support to Intel or AMD Copilot Plus computers. Additionally, this feature supports six languages: English, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Spanish.

Innovative AI Writing Tools

The latest update also introduces AI writing tools developed by Click to Do. These tools provide users with context-sensitive options, which can be accessed by pressing and holding the Windows key and left-clicking on the screen. For instance, selecting ‘Rewrite’ on a text block now offers a ‘Refine’ option for grammar enhancements.

