Riot Games' hit tactical shooter Valorant launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. No crossplay, but cross-progression is available. Find out the details and when to expect global availability.

Valorant Now on PlayStation and Xbox: No Crossplay, But Cross-Progression!

Riot Games’ popular free-to-play tactical shooter, Valorant, has officially landed on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. While crossplay with PC is not supported, players in select regions can enjoy cross-progression, carrying over their unlocked characters and skins.

Valorant’s Console Debut:

Valorant’s arrival on consoles marks a major expansion for the game, which has been a PC exclusive since its launch in 2020. The console versions offer the same core gameplay and characters as the PC version, ensuring a consistent experience across platforms.

Cross-Progression, Not Crossplay:

Riot Games has prioritized “competitive integrity” by not allowing crossplay between PC and consoles. However, cross-progression is available, allowing players to access their unlocked content across platforms. This means your hard-earned skins and characters will be waiting for you on consoles.

Gameplay and Controller Optimization:

To ensure a smooth transition to consoles, Riot Games has introduced a new shooting mode called “Focus.” This mode provides reduced sensitivity, similar to hip-fire, allowing console players to have more precise control.

Global Rollout Pending:

While Valorant is currently available on consoles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, and Brazil, Riot Games has not yet announced a timeline for a global release. Fans in other regions will have to wait a bit longer to experience Valorant on their consoles.