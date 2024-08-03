OnePlus to Shake Up Sub-Flagship Market with Ace 5 Series, Skipping Ace 4 Branding

OnePlus to skip Ace 4, launching Ace 5 series with flagship chipset, massive battery, and fresh design by year-end. Ace 5V could be Nord 5 globally.

Chinese smartphone giant OnePlus is poised to disrupt the sub-flagship market with its upcoming Ace 5 series. Breaking tradition, the company will bypass the Ace 4 branding, a move likely attributed to cultural sensitivities surrounding the number 4 in some Asian regions. This strategic shift sets the stage for an accelerated launch of the Ace 5 series, potentially before the year’s end.

Ace 5 Series: A Powerful Blend of Performance, Endurance, and Aesthetics

Leaked information from tipster Digital Chat Station has unveiled enticing details about the Ace 5 series. Both the standard Ace 5 and the Ace 5 Pro are rumored to house a cutting-edge flagship chipset, a substantial battery for extended usage, and a completely redesigned aesthetic. This approach echoes the successful formula of the Ace 3 series, which introduced models with varying processors throughout the year, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Ace 5V and International Branding: The Nord 5 and OnePlus 13R Connection

While details surrounding the budget-friendly Ace 5V remain under wraps, there’s speculation that it could follow the path of its predecessor, the Ace 3V, and be rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 5 in certain markets. Additionally, industry insiders suggest that the Ace 5 might adopt the OnePlus 13R moniker for global markets, further expanding its reach and appeal.

OnePlus 13 and Global Release Timeline: A Glimpse into the Future

Anticipation is building for the OnePlus 13, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, with a projected launch in China between October and November. As the year turns, both the OnePlus 13 and 13R are expected to make their grand entrance onto the global stage in January 2025, promising a wave of innovation and competition in the smartphone arena.

OnePlus is charting a bold course with its Ace 5 series, skipping the Ace 4 branding and potentially introducing the Nord 5 and OnePlus 13R to global audiences. With a focus on powerful performance, long-lasting battery life, and a fresh design, the Ace 5 series is poised to redefine expectations for sub-flagship smartphones. As the global launch date approaches, tech enthusiasts and consumers alike eagerly await the unveiling of these promising devices.