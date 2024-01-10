Sony India Introduces EZ20L 4K Professional Displays

Sony India has expanded its professional BRAVIA display lineup with the introduction of the EZ20L series. This new series complements the existing BZ-L commercial display models, offering an array of options for commercial use.

Key Highlights:

Sony India unveils EZ20L series as part of its professional BRAVIA display family.

The EZ20L series includes five 4K models, ranging from 43 to 75 inches.

Features include 350 nits brightness, RS-232C support, standard IP control, and 16/7 operation.

Additional features include a free BRAVIA Signage app, built-in mirroring, slim bezel, and 4K Processor X1™.

Partnership announced with Zeetaminds for digital signage software solutions.

The EZ20L series will be available from 25th January 2024 with a 3-year standard warranty.

The EZ20L 4K series, targeted for corporate and retail applications, will be available in sizes from 43 to 75 inches. These models emphasize ease of setup, maintenance, and sustainability, sharing common features with Sony’s professional display products, such as simplified pro-settings and installation flexibility.

Nakashima Tomohiro, Deputy Managing Director of Sony India, commented on the expansion, stating that customer demand influenced the development of the EZ20L series. This addition aims to meet the diverse needs of businesses and spaces, leveraging the quality of Sony’s professional displays.

The EZ20L lineup consists of five models: FW-75EZ20L (75-inch), FW-65EZ20L (65-inch), FW-55EZ20L (55-inch), FW-50EZ20L (50-inch), and FW-43EZ20L (43-inch). Each model is equipped with features like administrative functionality, wide viewing angles, and 4K X-Reality™ PRO for upscaling content. Environmental considerations are evident in the use of recycled materials and energy-saving modes.

Additionally, Sony India has announced a partnership with Zeetaminds, a Chennai-based digital signage software provider. Balaji Kamineni, Co-Founder of Zeetaminds, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing shared values of integrity with Sony.

The article also mentions the recently announced BZ50L, BZ40L, BZ35L, and BZ30L lineups as part of Sony’s 4K HDR professional displays. These models offer a range of features, sizes, and price points, catering to various needs.

The EZ20L series will be available through Sony authorized distributors in India from 25th January 2024. Each model comes with a 3-year standard warranty, reaffirming Sony’s commitment to quality and customer service.