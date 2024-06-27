vivo T3 Lite 5G: An Affordable Dual 5G Smartphone Launched

Pricing and Availability

The vivo T3 Lite 5G comes in two variants: 4GB + 128GB priced at INR 10,499 and 6GB + 128GB priced at INR 11,499. It will be available in two colors, Vibrant Green and Majestic Black, starting July 4, 2024. Customers can purchase it from Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and various retail stores. There is an instant discount of INR 500 for HDFC Bank and Flipkart Axis Credit Card users.

Performance and Battery

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the vivo T3 Lite 5G promises reliable performance with its octa-core CPU and 6nm architecture. It supports dual-mode 5G connectivity for smooth media sharing and browsing. The device features a 5000mAh battery with 15W FlashCharge, designed to maintain battery health for up to four years. The Smart Charging Engine 2.0 contributes to a longer battery lifespan.

Memory and Storage

The vivo T3 Lite 5G incorporates Extended RAM technology, which uses idle ROM space as additional RAM. This feature enhances the phone’s performance, especially for multitasking. The 6GB RAM variant can extend up to 6GB of additional memory, allowing for smoother app transitions and background operations.

Design and Display

Weighing 185g, the vivo T3 Lite 5G has a sleek design with a composite plastic sheet back cover, offering durability and a modern look. It features a 16.66cm (6.56-inch) LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 840 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The device also includes a side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor and is rated IP64 for water resistance, providing protection against splashes.

Camera Capabilities

The vivo T3 Lite 5G comes with an 8MP front camera and a rear setup featuring a 50 MP Sony AI camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. This combination ensures sharp and detailed shots in various conditions. The device also uses Super Night Algorithms to improve low-light photography, reducing noise and enhancing brightness. Multiple portrait style effects are available for diverse and personalized photography.

Software and User Experience

Running on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14, the vivo T3 Lite 5G includes features aimed at enhancing user experience. These include Hidden Photos for privacy, a secure vivo browser with Video Sniffing for easy downloads and ad-free YouTube browsing, and multitasking capabilities such as small window, split-screen, and mini window modes.

Make in India Initiative

Aligned with the Make in India vision, the vivo T3 Lite 5G is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility. The facility employs around 8,000 workers, ensuring that all vivo devices sold in India are locally made.