Windows 11 Preview Update KB5039302: New Features and Fixes

Microsoft has released a preview update for Windows 11 version 22H2, identified as KB5039302. This patch introduces several new features and fixes, giving users a glimpse of what’s to come in the official July Patch Tuesday updates.

Native Support for Multiple Compression Formats

A standout feature of this update is native support for compressing files into formats other than .zip, a first for Windows. This eliminates the need for third-party software for creating 7-Zip and Tape Archive (TAR) files. Users can now conveniently compress files into these formats directly from File Explorer’s context menu.

Additional Enhancements

The update also brings back the “Show desktop” button to the taskbar by default, along with a new Game Pass recommendation card on the Settings home page for users logged in with their Microsoft accounts. Emoji 15.1 support adds new emojis and symbols, while a new Copy button simplifies file copying from the Windows Share window. Additionally, the Start menu gets a new account manager.

Important Note for Enterprise Users

Microsoft is aware of a bug affecting enterprise users upgrading from Windows Pro to Windows Enterprise and is working on a fix to be released in a future update.

How to Install the Preview Update

Open the Settings app. Click on “Update & Security.” Select “Windows Update.” Click “Check for updates” to initiate the download and installation process.

This preview update is optional and does not include security updates. It primarily focuses on improving the overall user experience and addressing known issues. Users and enterprises are encouraged to test these new features and provide feedback to Microsoft before the official release in July.