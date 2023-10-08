Funtouch OS 14 Update: Comprehensive List of Eligible Vivo and Iqoo Devices By ChatGPT News Team

Vivo has officially unveiled the Funtouch OS 14, marking a significant milestone in its software development journey. This update promises enhanced features and improved performance for Vivo and Iqoo smartphone users. As anticipation builds, many are eager to know if their devices are in line to receive this latest OS iteration.

Key Highlights:

Official launch of Funtouch OS 14 by Vivo.

List of Vivo and Iqoo smartphones eligible for the update.

Introduction of the Smooth Envision feature in Funtouch OS 14.

Beta version rollout timeline disclosed.

Eligible Devices for the Funtouch OS 14 Update:

Vivo Series:

X-Series: Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60

Y-Series: Vivo Y75 5G, Vivo Y36, Vivo Y35

Iqoo Series:

October 2023: iQOO 11

November 2023: iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9T

The Funtouch OS 14 introduces the “Smooth Envision” feature, which is expected to enhance the user experience by offering smoother transitions and animations. This feature, among others, is a testament to Vivo’s commitment to delivering a seamless user experience.

Rollout Timeline:

The beta version of the Funtouch OS 14 is set to roll out in phases. Vivo has shared a timeline for the release, ensuring users can anticipate when their devices will be eligible for the update. The iQOO 11, for instance, started receiving the Funtouch OS 14 update from October 7th, 2023.

Summary:

The launch of Funtouch OS 14 is a significant step forward for Vivo and its sub-brand, Iqoo. With a list of eligible devices now available, users can look forward to an enhanced smartphone experience. The introduction of features like Smooth Envision showcases Vivo’s dedication to innovation and user satisfaction. As the rollout begins, Vivo and Iqoo users worldwide will soon be able to enjoy the benefits of Funtouch OS 14.