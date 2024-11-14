OPPO Find X8 Series: A Flagship Redefined

OPPO Find X8 Series: Flagship smartphones with Hasselblad cameras, Triple Prism Design, Dimensity 9400 chip, 80W SUPERVOOCTM, and IP68/IP69 rating.

OPPO’s Find X8 Series pushes the boundaries of smartphone engineering, seamlessly blending sleek design, robust construction, and powerful performance. This series redefines the flagship experience by prioritizing both aesthetics and functionality.

Design and Display

The Find X8 Series boasts an elegant design with an Infinite View Display. This display features ultra-thin bezels, measuring 1.45mm on the Find X8 and 1.9mm on the Find X8 Pro, creating an immersive, edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Find X8 Pro, with its quad-curved glass and aluminum frame, measures a slim 8.2mm and weighs 215g. The Find X8 features a minimalist aesthetic with flat sides, contoured edges, and an even slimmer 7.98mm profile, weighing just 193g.

On the rear, the Cosmos Ring Camera Design houses the lenses symmetrically, with the Hasselblad branding prominently displayed. OPPO’s innovative Triple Prism Design in the 3x camera allows for a reduced camera bump, measuring just 3.01mm on the Find X8 and 3.58mm on the Find X8 Pro, which also incorporates a periscope lens for its 6x shooter. This design enables DSLR-grade zooms without compromising on sensor size or camera quality.

OPPO offers a range of stylish color options. The Pearl White variant of the Find X8 Pro utilizes a multi-layer celluloid texture for a unique look, while the Space Black variant, available on both models, features frosted AG glass with a fingerprint-resistant matte finish. The Star Grey variant on the Find X8 adds a modern metallic sheen.

Battery and Charging

Despite their slim profiles, the Find X8 Series incorporates high-capacity batteries. The Find X8 Pro houses a 5,910mAh battery, and the Find X8 has a 5,630mAh battery. This is achieved through Silicon Carbide battery technology, which allows for higher energy density in a smaller space.

80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, along with reverse charging capabilities, ensure quick and convenient power replenishment. Improved thermal efficiency optimizes heat dissipation during demanding tasks like gaming or video streaming.

Durability and Performance

The Find X8 Series is built to last. Gorilla Glass 7i protects both the front and back of the devices, providing superior resistance to scratches and drops. Armour Shield Design, featuring 304 stainless steel reinforcement and 360° motherboard protection, further enhances durability. The devices are IP68- and IP69-certified, signifying their resistance to dust and water, even under high pressure.

Powering the series is the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on the TSMC 3nm process. This processor, with its Cortex-X925 core clocked at 3.62GHz, delivers a 35% performance boost over its predecessor. The Immortalis-G925 GPU enables desktop-grade gaming with ray tracing.

The Dimensity 9400’s NPU unlocks Generative AI features that enhance productivity. OPPO’s GenAI tools, including Intelligent Note-Taking, Document Summarization, and Translation, leverage the NPU for faster and more efficient performance.

A Flagship Experience

The OPPO Find X8 Series delivers a compelling combination of style, durability, and performance. With its sleek design, powerful processor, long-lasting battery, and robust construction, the series caters to users who demand the best in smartphone technology.