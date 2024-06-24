Realme GT 6 Launches with Advanced Features, Sale Starts on June 25

Realme is set to launch the realme GT 6, a high-performance addition to its flagship GT series, with the first sales kicking off from June 25 at noon. This latest smartphone model is available through realme’s official site, Flipkart, and various mainline stores, with enticing offers including bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and flexible EMI options.

Unveiling the Realme GT 6

The realme GT 6 features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, enhancing performance capabilities across applications. It also boasts a 6000nits Ultra Bright Display and a Sony LYT-808 OIS primary camera, specifically optimized for high-quality night video capture. These features ensure users enjoy crystal clear visuals and exceptional photo quality in low light conditions.

Adding to its robust specifications, the Realme GT 6 introduces the Next AI technology for a more intuitive user experience and includes 120W SUPERVOOC charging. This rapid charging technology powers a 5500mAh battery, which can reach 50% capacity in just 10 minutes, significantly reducing downtime.

Sales Offers and Availability

Realme GT 6 will be sold in two color variants—Fluid Silver and Razor Green. The pricing strategy is competitive, with the base model (8GB+256GB) starting at INR 40,999, and after applying available offers, the price drops to an effective INR 35,999. Higher configurations are also available, with the top model (16GB+512GB) potentially reaching an offer price of INR 39,999 through similar discounts.

Online buyers can benefit from a bank offer of INR 4000, an exchange offer of INR 1000, and a 12-month no-cost EMI option. Offline purchasers are offered up to 24 months of easy EMI and up to 12 months of zero down payment options on all variants.

The sale event begins on June 25 and will continue through June 28. Both Realme’s online platforms and associated retail stores will participate in this initial sales offering.