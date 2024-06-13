Vivo X Fold3 Pro Goes on Sale: India’s Slimmest Foldable Phone

Vivo has launched the X Fold3 Pro, marking its first foray into foldable smartphones in India. This device, part of the X series, integrates top-tier technology including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and features a substantial 5,700mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

Key Highlights:

Vivo X Fold3 Pro is available for INR 1,59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

Sales start from June 13, 2024, through various online and offline channels.

Features include a Carbon Fiber Ultra Durable Hinge, IPX8 water resistance, and a 2K + E7 Immersive Display.

Availability and Pricing

The X Fold3 Pro is available exclusively in Celestial Black and is priced at INR 1,59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. Starting today, the phone can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, vivo’s own India store, and partner retail outlets. To facilitate easier purchase, several attractive offers are available:

EMI options starting at INR 6666 per month for 24 months with no cost EMI.

Up to 10% instant cashback with major banks such as ICICI, SBI, HDFC, AMEX, and HSBC.

Additional incentives include a V-Upgrade exchange bonus and special screen replacement offers.

Enhanced Durability and Display Features

Addressing common concerns about the durability of foldable phones, the X Fold3 Pro features a robust design with the Armor Architecture. This design has earned a top drop resistance certification. Its hinge is designed to withstand extensive usage, supporting up to 100 folds per day over 12 years. Moreover, the device is IPX8 rated, ensuring protection against water.

The phone boasts a high-quality 2K + E7 Immersive Display with peak brightness capabilities up to 4500 nits. It is certified for eye protection and supports advanced display technologies like HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and the XDR Engine, ensuring a superior viewing experience.

Camera and Software Capabilities

Continuing vivo’s legacy of excellent camera systems, the X Fold3 Pro includes a high-end imaging system co-engineered with ZEISS. It features a main camera, telephoto lens, and ultra-wide camera, complemented by a custom Pro Imaging Chip V3. This setup ensures high-quality photography under various conditions.

In collaboration with Google, the X Fold3 Pro incorporates sophisticated AI tools designed to improve user productivity, including AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, and AI Transcript features, all powered by Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform.

By integrating high-performance hardware with cutting-edge software, the Vivo X Fold3 Pro is designed to meet the demands of technology enthusiasts and professionals alike.