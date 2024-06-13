Wakefit.co Introduces Zense, AI-driven Sleep Technology

Wakefit.co, a leading D2C sleep and home solutions company in India, announced today the release of its Zense range, marking the company’s first venture into AI-powered sleep technologies. This range includes Regul8, a mattress temperature controller, and Track8, a contactless sleep tracker.

Key Highlights:

Regul8 : Controls mattress temperature to optimize sleep comfort, offers manual settings and smart adjustments.

: Controls mattress temperature to optimize sleep comfort, offers manual settings and smart adjustments. Track8 : A contactless sleep monitor that provides detailed insights into sleep patterns using AI and machine learning.

: A contactless sleep monitor that provides detailed insights into sleep patterns using AI and machine learning. Health Impact: Enhanced sleep quality can significantly improve learning and general health.

Product Details and Features

Regul8: Enhancing Sleep with Temperature Control

Regul8 stands as India’s inaugural smart mattress temperature controller, engineered to enhance sleep comfort by allowing users to adjust the mattress surface temperature. It features preset temperature options ranging from 15°C to 40°C and incorporates smart sleep controls that automatically adjust the temperature. This device is designed to be used in any season, boasting significant energy efficiency over traditional air conditioning.

- Ads -

Track8: Advanced Sleep Monitoring Technology

Track8 revolutionizes sleep monitoring by eliminating the need for wearable devices. Placed beneath the mattress, its sensor sheet tracks sleep patterns discreetly. It supports independent sleep tracking for each side of the bed, making it ideal for couples. The AI-driven system analyzes sleep data to generate personalized insights and sleep reports, which include metrics like sleep stages and overall sleep quality.

Industry Perspectives

Matthew Walker, a noted sleep scientist, highlights the crucial role of quality sleep in cognitive functions, indicating a significant market need for products like Zense. Ankit Garg, CEO of Wakefit.co, expresses the company’s excitement about entering a new market segment with innovative solutions aimed at enhancing sleep quality across India.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder, reflects on the journey of creating these products tailored for Indian consumers, emphasizing affordability and advanced design. Yash Dayal, CTO, adds that these products are designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life, enhancing sleep without disruption.

Future Outlook

As Wakefit.co continues to expand its Zense range, it remains committed to innovating and addressing various sleep-related issues through targeted solutions. This initiative not only enhances the company’s product portfolio but also strengthens its position as a consumer-focused brand in the Indian market.