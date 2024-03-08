Voltas Limited Showcases Commercial Refrigeration Innovations at AAHAR 2024

Voltas Limited, a prominent AC and Refrigeration company, has announced its participation in the 38th edition of AAHAR, the international food and hospitality fair organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). The company is set to display its advanced commercial refrigeration products focusing on energy efficiency at AAHAR 2024. This event marks a significant platform for Voltas to introduce its latest refrigeration solutions, including a new range of freezers, water dispensers, visi coolers, and medical refrigeration products designed to cater to both consumer and medical industry needs.

Key Highlights:

Launch of new 5-star rated Glass Top and Hard Top Deep freezers, and Convertible models.

Introduction of new Floor Standing Water Dispenser Models in the Spring Series.

Expansion of Visi Cooler lineup with four new models, including the Minibar 50 Lt and Large Double Door models.

Showcase of India’s only Vaccine Cooler with a 58-hour hold over capacity, developed in collaboration with Vestfrost Solutions.

Presentation of a smart controller solution for cold rooms.

Voltas aims to offer a wide range of products across the spectrum of commercial refrigeration, meeting the growing demands for impulse consumption products such as ice-creams, chocolates, and beverages. Additionally, the company’s medical refrigeration products provide safe storage solutions for temperature-sensitive vaccines and medical products.

Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO of Voltas Ltd, commented on the occasion, “We are delighted to launch our new products at AAHAR 2024. With these new additions, we aim to strengthen our relationships with partners across India and offer solutions that significantly benefit our business partners and customers.” He further emphasized the company’s goal to engage with industry stakeholders through the expo and to continue expanding its market presence and technological advancements in commercial refrigeration.

Voltas’ commercial refrigeration products will be on display at the Voltas Pavilion (Hall No 11, Stall No-07A) from 7th to 11th March 2024, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, energy efficiency, and sustainability in developing products that address the needs of its diverse consumer base.