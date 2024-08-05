Amazon India’s Great Freedom Festival Offers Massive Savings on Electronics, Appliances, Fashion, and More

Amazon India's Great Freedom Festival offers massive discounts on electronics, appliances, fashion, beauty, and more. Shop from August 6th to 11th, 2024 and enjoy special deals for Prime members and SBI cardholders.

Amazon.in is gearing up for its highly anticipated Great Freedom Festival sale, running from August 6th to 11th, 2024. The event promises deep discounts on millions of products across categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, groceries, fashion, beauty, home goods, large appliances, televisions, and more. Prime members will enjoy early access to the sale, starting at midnight on August 6th.

Early Access for Prime Members and Extra Savings with SBI Cards

Amazon Prime members will get a head start with 12 hours of early access to the sale, beginning at 12:00 AM on August 6th. Additionally, shoppers using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions can save an extra 10% instantly, and those using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards can earn 5% cashback.

Massive Discounts Across Categories

The Great Freedom Festival is offering discounts of up to 75% on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and other electronics. Washing machines, refrigerators, and other large appliances will see discounts of up to 65%, while televisions from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and others will be up to 65% off.

Fashion and beauty enthusiasts can enjoy up to 80% off on a wide range of products, with additional coupons worth up to 10% on over 25 lakh styles. Home, kitchen, and outdoor products will see discounts of up to 50%, and Amazon Fresh grocery delivery will be up to 50% off.

Top Brands and Special Deals

The sale will feature deals from top brands like POCO, Samsung, OnePlus, HP, boAt, Sony, LG, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, Havells, Wipro, Levi’s, Lakme, Cadbury, Colgate, and many more.

Amazon Pay users can take advantage of 5% cashback on shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, no-cost EMI options, and other benefits.

Interactive Sessions on Amazon Live

During the Great Freedom Festival, Amazon Live will host interactive sessions with expert influencers and creators, offering insights and tips on various products and deals.

Product Highlights

The sale will include a wide range of products with enticing deals:

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories: Up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, and more.

Televisions: Large-screen TVs, QLED and OLED TVs starting at a no-cost EMI of INR 750/month, and budget-friendly TVs for as low as INR 6,999.

Electronics: Up to INR 45,000 off on laptops, up to 75% off on headphones and smartwatches, and significant discounts on tablets, cameras, and PC accessories.

Large Appliances: Up to 60% off on washing machines, up to 55% off on refrigerators, and air conditioners starting at INR 25,990.

Fashion and Beauty: Up to 80% off on fashion and beauty products, with additional coupons and cashback offers.

Home, Kitchen, and Outdoors: Minimum 50% off on cookware, kitchen and dining essentials, home decor, furnishing, and more.

Amazon Business, Launchpad, and Local Shops

Amazon Business customers can get special discounts on bulk purchases, while Amazon Launchpad offers deals on products from emerging brands. Local Shops on Amazon will also participate in the sale, offering discounts on a variety of products.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on the press release from Amazon.in.