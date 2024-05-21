A Rundown of What’s New and Improved in Android 15 — So Far

Discover the latest features in Android 15, from improved multitasking and connectivity to enhanced security and developer tools.

Android 15, the latest iteration of Google’s mobile operating system, is poised to bring a slew of enhancements aimed at improving user experience, security, and device performance. Here’s a comprehensive look at what’s new and improved in Android 15.

Enhanced Connectivity and Multitasking

Bluetooth Tile Improvements

One of the more practical updates in Android 15 is the revamped Bluetooth tile. Users can now access a dialog box by tapping the Bluetooth tile, which displays all paired devices and provides the ability to toggle connectivity and pair new devices more efficiently. This is similar to the existing Wi-Fi and cellular connection tile, but with a more user-friendly interface.

Edge-to-Edge Displays

Android 15 enables content to span the entire width of the display, providing a more immersive experience, particularly on tablets. This update takes advantage of edge-to-edge displays, ensuring that the content looks seamless, even with gesture navigation enabled.

Better Support for Foldables

Google has integrated features for foldable devices, enhancing the transition between screens. For instance, actions performed on the inner screen of a foldable device will seamlessly continue on the outer screen when folded. This feature, initially seen on devices like the OnePlus Open and Honor Magic V2, is now a standard part of Android 15.

Performance and Power Efficiency

Dynamic Performance Framework

Android 15 introduces the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF), which includes APIs designed to optimize performance and power efficiency. A new power-efficiency mode prioritizes power saving for long-running background tasks, and new thermal thresholds help manage device throttling during intensive tasks, enhancing overall performance and longevity.

HQ Webcam Mode

A new HQ mode for the camera allows devices to function as high-quality webcams. This mode improves video resolution, making it suitable for video conferencing and content creation, although it can cause devices to become noticeably warm during use.

Security and Privacy Enhancements

Improved Background App Management

Android 15 strengthens controls over background app activities to prevent them from unexpectedly launching or elevating privileges, thus enhancing user control and security. This builds on previous restrictions introduced in earlier versions of Android, aiming to mitigate the risk of malicious apps exploiting background processes.

File Integrity and Health Connect

The new FileIntegrityManager API leverages the fs-verity feature from the Linux kernel, enabling developers to ensure the integrity and security of their files through cryptographic signatures. Additionally, Android 15 enhances Health Connect, providing a centralized platform to manage health and fitness data securely, with support for new data types in fitness and nutrition.

Developer-Friendly Features

In-App Camera Controls

Android 15 offers developers more control over camera hardware with new extensions for low light enhancement and precise flash strength adjustments. This allows for better customization and optimization of camera functionalities within apps.

Virtual MIDI 2.0 Devices

The update also extends support for Virtual MIDI 2.0 devices, enabling music composition apps to interact seamlessly with synthesizer apps, enhancing the capabilities for creators and musicians using Android devices.

Usability Enhancements

Always-Active Taskbar

For devices like the Pixel Fold and Android tablets, Android 15 introduces a persistent taskbar at the bottom of the screen, streamlining multitasking and improving navigation across different apps.

Partial Screen Sharing

A new partial screen sharing feature allows users to share or record specific app windows instead of the entire screen, providing more control over what is shared, which is particularly useful for privacy-conscious users and during presentations.

Android 15 brings significant improvements across various aspects of the operating system, from connectivity and performance to security and developer tools. These updates not only enhance the user experience but also provide developers with more robust tools to create better apps.