WhatsApp Introduces Document Scanning Feature, But Only For iPhone Users For Now

27/12/2024
Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
WhatsApp Introduces Document Scanning Feature, But Only For iPhone Users For Now
WhatsApp launches a new document scanning feature exclusively for iPhone users, enhancing data sharing directly within the app.

WhatsApp, the globally dominant instant messaging platform, continues to innovate by adding new functionalities to improve the user experience. Recently, the Meta-owned service has debuted a feature specifically for iPhone users that significantly simplifies data sharing by integrating a document scanning capability directly within the app.

Feature Availability and Access

This document scanning tool is presently only available to iOS users who have the latest version of WhatsApp. To utilize this feature, users need to update their app through the Apple Store. This development, as reported by WaBetaInfo, means iPhone users no longer have to rely on third-party applications to scan documents.

Gradual Rollout

The rollout of this feature is ongoing. Users who haven’t yet seen it should expect it in an imminent update. This tool is particularly valuable for individuals needing to quickly share files while on the move or when multitasking.

Utilizing the New Feature

To use the new feature, WhatsApp users should start by opening a chat and navigating to the sharing menu. Here, they’ll select the ‘Documents’ option followed by the camera icon, which allows them to scan the document directly. Users can then adjust the scan by cropping, and tweaking contrast and brightness before sharing.

Additional Features for iOS

While Android users may need to wait to receive this feature, WhatsApp has also rolled out enhancements for video calls on iOS. These include AR effects, various backgrounds, and filters, accessible through the wand icon in the camera interface, enhancing the video calling experience with options like the Goof Face Effect, Touch Up Mode, Low Light Mode, and other customizable backgrounds.

WhatsApp’s latest update introducing the document scanning feature signifies a substantial advancement in streamlining data sharing for iOS users. This feature, exclusive to iPhone users for now, eliminates the need for third-party apps by incorporating scanning directly within WhatsApp, thereby enhancing efficiency and convenience. As the feature gradually becomes available to more users, it underscores WhatsApp’s commitment to continuously improving its platform and expanding its array of user-friendly features. Android users can look forward to similar updates soon, further solidifying WhatsApp’s position as a leader in communication technology.

About the author

Avatar photo

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

